VALERIE SCHULTZ: A mother's work is never done

Before we have children, when we are certain of the best ways to raise a child and aren't afraid to share them, we may have it in our heads that the work of parenting ends when the child turns 18, or that parental responsibility terminates on that magical birthday. This rule may apply to 18-year-olds in some state foster care systems, but many young people at this age are not ready to navigate the world as an adult.
I confess that when my youngest child turned 18, I had a weird sense of relief that if I died now, all would be well, because none of my children would ever need a legal guardian. What I have since learned, however, and what I should have known all along, is that children will always need their mother, no matter how old they are.
When we first encounter our first baby, we may believe that the hardest part of mothering happens during infancy. This seems true until we arrive at each new stage of a child's development and realize that this part has new challenges but feels just as hard: toddlerhood, preschool, all-day school, tween time, adolescence, teenage years and so on. An infant seems easy to handle to a mother of a high school sophomore, and vice-versa.
The saying is true: A mother's work is never done. You don't get to retire from motherhood. Like old writers who persist in writing down their words up to the moment of incapacitation, old mothers don't stop mothering until they die. Long after your kids are grown, you'll still get those phone calls at odd hours when things go wrong, a broken marriage, a lost job, an ill child, a fraught decision, a crisis of faith. And even though you usually can't make the wrong things right, you can listen, and commiserate, and maybe even advise. That's the job.
I always miss my own mother on Mother's Day, even though we were often on different pages. I knew my mother would do her best to help me out of any fix, even if she couldn't understand how I got myself there. My mother taught me how to mother and how not to mother, and I imagine I am teaching my children in similar positive and negative ways.
One of my daughters is now a mother and another daughter is a stepmother, and I watch them blaze their own trails through the jungles of motherhood. I am hugely proud of both of them. The issues facing the mothers of this century are distinctive and complex, but the need to be a steady source of unconditional love remains the same. Times change and best practices change, but love is as it ever was.
Mother's Day is a little rest stop for mothers, a day off from routine chores, a day to be appreciated and treated to gifts and maybe even brunch. We treasure the handmade cards and extra hearty hugs. We're glad you're feeding the dog and cleaning up the kitchen after you made cupcakes. We like the bit of fanfare in our honor. But the real joy of mothering is the work.
A mother will call you on your birthday, because it was a big day for her, too. A mother will care for you like you're a baby when you have to get your tonsils out when you're an adult. A mother will mind your kids for free. A mother will bail you out of jail. A mother will loan you a down payment. A mother will keep your secrets and announce your triumphs. A mother will despise your ex-partners and welcome your life partner with open arms. A mother will save your best drawings from elementary school. She might even frame them. A mother will go without anything that she thinks you might need more. Along the way, she will ask you a lot of questions. She may annoy you. I may have done some of these things myself.
Not everyone has a mother. Yours may be gone to God, like mine. Yours may be at a distance, or absent from your life. But I hope we all have someone who loves us with a mother's love, someone who has taught us and guided us, laughed and cried with us, someone who does the work for us, someone we celebrate today. I hope you have a lovely brunch.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.