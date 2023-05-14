 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VALERIE SCHULTZ: A mother's work is never done

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

Before we have children, when we are certain of the best ways to raise a child and aren't afraid to share them, we may have it in our heads that the work of parenting ends when the child turns 18, or that parental responsibility terminates on that magical birthday. This rule may apply to 18-year-olds in some state foster care systems, but many young people at this age are not ready to navigate the world as an adult.

I confess that when my youngest child turned 18, I had a weird sense of relief that if I died now, all would be well, because none of my children would ever need a legal guardian. What I have since learned, however, and what I should have known all along, is that children will always need their mother, no matter how old they are.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.

Coronavirus Cases

Latest Worship Guide

Worship 11-12-16 (fallback)