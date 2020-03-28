Sometimes our faith institutions get things wrong: Remember that the Catholic Church in the 17th century condemned Galileo’s work, and that American Christians in the 1800s were pro-slavery. We don’t always pay attention to the Gospels, and we don’t always model our own behavior on Christ.
Conversion therapy is a thing we are currently getting wrong.
The perhaps-well-intentioned but false premise behind conversion therapy is that because a person who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) has chosen this particular sexual orientation, the person, usually a minor, can therefore choose to be heterosexual with the proper spiritual intervention. This is misguided — do you remember that time when you chose your sexual orientation? — and cruel. People no more choose to be LGBTQ than they choose to be left-handed or red-haired. I speak from genetic experience. Furthermore, to teach LGBTQ people that they are not made in God’s image or that they are somehow an affront to God is hateful and wrong.
Of equal importance, conversion therapy — colloquially known as “Pray Away the Gay” — does not work. At least 18 states and many cities have outlawed this scientifically unsound and discredited practice. According to research done by UCLA Williams Institute and cited by the Human Rights Campaign, “conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide.” The Williams Institute also found that more than 700,000 LGBTQ youth have already been subjected to conversion therapy, which employs “a variety of shaming and emotionally traumatic or physically painful stimuli,” with another estimated 80,000 LGBTQ youth possibly endangered in the future. This harmful practice should never be recommended or promoted by anyone, let alone a religious institution founded on love.
As the mother of a lesbian daughter and as a proud PFLAG mom, my heart breaks for the family of Alana Chen, a 24-year-old Colorado woman who died by suicide last December. Throughout her teenage years, Alana was informally counseled by a priest to undergo conversion therapy to save her soul. The priest advised her not to tell her parents about her struggles with her sexual identity. He considered the family too liberal, because, according to Alana’s mother, Joyce Calvo-Chen, who has since read Alana’s journals, “we would accept her and love her.” Deeply anxious and conflicted, Alana was eventually hospitalized for harming herself. Later, as a college student, she expressed a desire to encourage other LGBTQ youth “to find freedom, to find healing, and to find a voice.” But suicide got there first.
LGBTQ youth, especially those rejected by their families, already swallow a huge helping of shame and shunning without having to endure the injury of conversion therapy. Our young people need our guidance and acceptance and love in order to mature in healthy ways. They do not need to be forced into impossible changes or unnatural fixes. They do not need to apologize for who they are: beloved creations in the image and likeness of God. I got to watch my daughter blossom into her true and beautiful self. I got to celebrate her marriage to her soul mate. I am so sad that Joyce Calvo-Chen has been denied these maternal joys. Instead, this grieving mother has founded The Alana Faith Chen Foundation, whose website states, “we especially fight for LGBTQ+ who have suffered from conversion ‘therapy,’ religious abuse, shame by their church, community, or another institution.”
As people of faith, we are morally obliged to right the things we get wrong. The Church took 300 years to clear Galileo’s name of heresy. Our nation fought a civil war to abolish slavery. We as individuals may not be able to change the world, but we must do what we can to protect the integrity and well-being of young people everywhere. We must eliminate conversion therapy, and, in its place, work and pray for the conversion of hearts.
