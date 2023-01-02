 Skip to main content
STEVE FLORES: Welcome to day 2 of your New Year’s resolutions

Steve Flores column mug

Californian community columnist Steve Flores.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

I saw a great post for the start of our new year. It read: “I’m opening a new gym called ‘Resolutions.’ It will have exercise equipment for the first two weeks in January and then I will turn the gym into a wine and beer bar for the rest of the year.”

Today is Jan. 2. For many of us, it’s also day two of our New Year’s resolutions. Our intentions are all well-meaning. It is suggested you need strong emotional intelligence to pick, succeed and maintain your resolutions. I am so emotional intelligence deprived, I had to look up “emotional intelligence” to find its definition.

Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.

