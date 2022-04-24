STEVE FLORES: TV dinners and the generation gap

My favorite daughter-in-law, Yvonne, recounted a recent dinner conversation between herself, her 15-year-old daughter, Ms. Haley, and 9-year-old son Ry Ry.
When her family was sitting down and getting ready to enjoy the warm home-cooked meal Yvonne had prepared, Ms. Haley asked for one of her favorite dinner condiments. Yvonne explained they had just run out. When Ms. Haley humorously groaned in response, Yvonne jokingly explained the next time she groaned over a home-cooked meal, she would be replacing her food with a “TV dinner.” Everyone laughed except for Ry Ry. After a pause, Ry Ry looked up and asked, “Hey Mom, what’s a TV dinner?”
The “what’s a TV dinner” question opened the age chasm known to many as the “generation gap” for our Flores family. Baby Boomers please meet the Millennial generation. Millennials please let me introduce you to the Zillennial generation. Or please, be my guest and select an X, Y or Z generation designation that best fits your attitude or age.
As an attempt help to close the generation gap, I provide the following “TV dinner” edumacation.
I don’t recall ever having a TV dinner while growing up. Because of the cooking artistry of my grandma Ochoa, who helped my dad raise me and with my seven siblings, we enjoyed a culinary life blessed with a constant salvo of savory traditional Mexican homemade meals. My grandmother was a genius at making do with the limited groceries we had with the nopales (catus), pollo (chickens) and cornejos (rabbits) we raised in the backyard of our southeast Bakersfield home.
I suspect we never brought up having “TV dinners” in our home because of our limited household income. And more importantly, just the mention of a “TV dinner” while growing up would have insulted my grandmother.
I think most of you will be as surprised to learn the history of “TV dinners.” It began in 1953 with 260 tons of unsold Swanson Food Company turkeys intended for Thanksgiving consumption. Gerry Thomas, a Swanson salesman, was on a Pan American flight shortly after Thanksgiving pondering what to do with the unsold turkeys. A stewardess placed a new food service item being tested by airlines in front of him. It was a complete meal served on an aluminum tray.
Shortly after his flight, Gerry and company coined the term “TV dinner.” By the end of 1954, Swanson manufactured and sold 10 million “TV dinners.” Each tray sold for 98 cents and contained cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, buttered peas, gravy and yes … turkey.
Television was beginning to boom in the early 1950s. It was a marketing match made in heaven for the kitchen, living room and women who were beginning to enter the workforce. “TV dinners” met the growing need for quick and easily prepared meals.
Can’t find TV dinners anymore? No problem. A tray from one of Swanson’s original TV dinners was placed in 1987 in the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of History in Washington, D.C., and since 1999, it has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The brand name “TV dinners” hasn’t existed since 1962. Swanson’s is now joined by variety of frozen dinner distributors like Banquet, Stouffer’s, and Kashi. TV dinners now have names like “Hungry-Man Meals,” “Jimmy Dean’s Breakfast Bowl,” and “Signature Select Frozen Turkey Meals.” Wine lists even exist to match your choice of a frozen dinner.
Who knew?
I took an informal survey of my “senior” family members and friends and made a quick list of artifacts from our past our grandkids and children may have never experienced. Their collective reference points were games played as children. Here are a few examples: jacks, spinning tops, pogo sticks, marbles, Cabbage Patch dolls, Chinese jump rope, and many more to be included in a future column.
Ry Ry and Ms. Haley, I hope grandpa helped explain TV dinners. I am hungry now and will be microwaving a Stouffer’s Creamed Beef Frozen Meal. I’ll pour me a glass of Spañada wine. If you want to join me, I’ll pour you both a glass of Roy Rogers Grape Soda. If your mom hasn’t already showed you, I’ll teach you how to play Pick-Up sticks while we eat.
Bon appetite everyone!