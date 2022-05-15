STEVE FLORES: Trip serves a reminder of sanctity and volatility of freedom

It was my daughter Nikki and son-in-law Carlos’ first trip to Washington, D.C.
Our hotel was across the street from the Pentagon. Our eighth-floor room had a panoramic view from the Washington Memorial to the iconic U.S. Capitol.
Before they unpacked for our five-day stay, they both sat in our hotel room blankly looking out the window in stunned silence and disbelief at what they had sort-of, kind-of studied in high school … come to real life.
Barely speaking, they sat and stared. I grabbed a chair and also appreciated the view. Watching their expressions of awe and bewilderment eclipsed anything I could see out of the window. And when I looked at Nikki, I couldn’t stop thinking of her mom, Susie.
When my wife Susie and I visited Washington, D.C. several years ago, we hoped to one day bring our children to see the majesty of this indescribable city. Although cancer took Susie from us eight years ago, a generous "gift" helped fulfill one of Susie’s dreams by sending myself, Nikki and Carlos to Washington, D.C.
We were "gifted" a trip to Washington, D.C. by someone whom I think would prefer to remain anonymous. I will call our benefactor Mr. Phil. Mr. Phil is an astute entrepreneur whose business acumen is only surpassed by his loyalty to God, country and family. His opinion on a variety of topics is never in doubt and easily shared. Mr. Phil may appear to be gruff and direct, but underneath he is a compassionate man whose legacy will be his dedication to spreading kindness.
I asked Mr. Phil what he would like us to bring him back from our trip.
"Share with everyone what you see that demonstrates why our freedom is so sacred and worth fighting for," he answered.
I must be honest, Mr. Phil, my greatest joy on this trip was watching Nikki and Carlos' emotions range from stunned silence to complete reverence to tears and to joy as our journey unfolded.
If you have ever been blessed to visit our nation’s capital, you know there are endless magnificent tributes to history, world-renowned museums and architectural paeans to faith. You also know five days isn’t enough time to see all our capital has to offer.
Our vacation was a combination of many planned and unexpected surprises. When asked, Nikki and Carlos may struggle to find the right words to try and explain the emotional magnitude of what they saw and experienced.
As important as each visit, tour and experience may have been, my primary focus was through the eyes of a father, wondering how my daughter was responding to what we were privileged to see.
From the meaning of Carlos walking up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to the Changing of the Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the Smithsonian Museum of American History and seeing the White House and the Capital were stunningly unforgettable and a reminder of the sanctity and volatility of our freedom.
And the unexpected surprises of seeing the Washington National Cathedral filled with the Secret Service preparing for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s funeral to hearing Peaches, the longtime manager of Uncle Kenny’s Smokehouse Restaurant, describing patrons Michelle and Barack Obama’s favorite dishes and to the reverence of meeting Ohio members of the Honor Flight on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial … all added to the grandeur of our trip.
While we were waiting for breakfast, Carlos "accidently found" the Peterson House, where Abe Lincoln died after being assassinated at the Ford Theater … which was literally across the street. And ask Nikki about sitting directly across from the vice president’s sister, Maya Harris, on our flight home.
I pray one day the Department of Education’s national budget includes a mandatory trip for all high school students to spend one week in Washington, D.C.. Seeing history rather than reading about it can change you.
Just ask Nikki and Carlos.
Mr. Phil, thank to you for fulfilling one of mine and Susie’s dreams. And without a doubt, visiting Washington, D.C. undeniably reinforces why our freedom is so sacred. And it serves as a reminder to thank and honor those who have served, fought and died for that freedom.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.