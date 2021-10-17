STEVE FLORES: 'The Twilight Zone' portal to the Halloween spirit

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.