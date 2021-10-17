STEVE FLORES: 'The Twilight Zone' portal to the Halloween spirit

In a completely calming yet menacing tone, Rod Sterling, host, and creator of "The Twilight Zone" TV series, welcomed you each week with, "There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is the area which we call The Twilight Zone.”
Submitted for your approval, "The Twilight Zone." Just in time for Halloween, this is a reminder a visit to "The Twilight Zone" in your living room could help jump-start the ghoulish and spooky vibe we mostly welcome every year.
Not familiar with the classic TV series? "The Twilight Zone" aired from 1956 to 1964. It was an anthology series and each week we looked forward to a new episode of seemingly normal people dealing with the strange, unexpected and the unknown.
"The Twilight Zone" first aired when television was in its infancy and many homes in the country were lucky to afford one TV for the entire family. That made watching shows an important bonding experience.
And bonding for yours truly, it did. Unforgettable "Twilight Zone" episodes get a permanent free ride in the section of your brain which houses horror, science fiction and the supernatural. Ask anyone who has watched "The Twilight Zone" to name their favorite episode and watch them shutter as they recount their favorite episode.
To help set your Halloween mood, here are my top two choices I recommend you watch.
"Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"
Long before commanding the Starship Enterprise, William Shatner boards a flight to the Twilight Zone as a man recovering from a nervous breakdown. His window seat gives him the perfect view of a monster only he can see damaging the plane. Each time he looks out the window, he sees a gremlin tampering with the plane’s engine. And each time as his paranoia crescendos, he asks other passengers to look out their windows to see the sparks flying from the engine. And each time they look, they see nothing.
And soon you begin to believe his nervous breakdown is causing him to see what is not there. As he calms down, he sits with trepidation with the plane’s window curtain closed so as not to see outside. He is coming to grips that what he thought he saw was only a horrific illusion. He decides to take one last look out the window and there with its slobbering ghoulish face pressed against the window is the gremlin looking straight back at a completely broken-down Shatner.
And yes, each time I am on a plane and look out the window, I think of Captain Kirk and the gremlin.
"Living Doll"
“My name is Talking Tina, and I am going to kill you.” If you’re a "Twilight Zone" fan, this line freezes you in your tracks.
Long before movies scariest dolls, like Annabelle or Chucky, there was "Twilight Zones’" “Talking Tina.” A mother buys her young daughter a doll who when you wind her up says things like, “I’m Talking Tina and I love you” …that is until you make Talking Tina mad. The new stepfather played by Telly Savalas of Kojak fame, expresses his immediate dislike for Talking Tina…as does the doll to the stepfather.
When the daughter winds up the doll, she says, “I’m Talking Tina and I like you.” When the stepfather is alone and winds up the doll, she says things like, “I’m Talking Tina and you better be nice to me.”
The anger and angst between Talking Tina and the stepfather crescendos when he pulls the doll’s string and she says, “I’m Talking Tina, and I am going to kill you.”
And of course we all know a doll can’t commit murder … unless it’s in "The Twilight Zone."
Not filled with super special effects or computer-generated imagery, "The Twilight Zone" is cloaked in the veneer of science fiction with the common twisted into the supernatural.
Want to help set your Halloween mood, sign stop ahead: "The Twilight Zone."
Which is your favorite "The Twilight Zone" episode?
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.