 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEVE FLORES: Spending alone time with children a true blessing

Sofi (1).jpg

The highlight of the Raiders-Chargers game for Aaron and Steve Flores: father-and-son quality time together. 

 Courtesy Aaron Flores

Spending time alone with each of my children and grandchildren is always a gift.

For example, I love to drive my adult daughters Nikki and Brenna to their work. Each time I take them, I pretend them to be my very young girls again and dropping them off at Leo G Pauly Elementary School. I love that last look they give me as they head bump, say “I love you,” get of the car and head to their offices. The only thing missing is their pigtails and Strawberry Shortcake lunch boxes.

Coronavirus Cases