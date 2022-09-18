STEVE FLORES: Spending alone time with children a true blessing

Spending time alone with each of my children and grandchildren is always a gift.
For example, I love to drive my adult daughters Nikki and Brenna to their work. Each time I take them, I pretend them to be my very young girls again and dropping them off at Leo G Pauly Elementary School. I love that last look they give me as they head bump, say “I love you,” get of the car and head to their offices. The only thing missing is their pigtails and Strawberry Shortcake lunch boxes.
Sean and his twin brother, Aaron, will turn 40 years old in October. The three of us spent lots of alone time while growing up. Yard work together, playing sports and many other typical “guy” things that helped nurture my boys into the men I am proud to call my sons. Their mom, Susie, who has been gone several years, and I tried our best to raise them to be not only good sons, but good brothers to their sisters Nikki and Brenna and to eventually be good husbands and fathers.
Alone time with my sons is now a rare commodity. They are very busy. Sean has a beautiful family he is raising with his wife, Yvonne. Sean and Aaron have great careers as home builders, which keep them plenty occupied.
Watching my children grow into responsible adults reminds me of my dad and having rare alone time with him. While growing up in in the 1960s in our small southeast Bakersfield home many years ago, I have very few memories of alone time with my dad. There were 10 of us living in our small 960-square-foot, one-bath home. Except when our report cards came out, all seven of my brothers and sisters were always vying for my dad’s attention.
I know he tried his best. In the morning, he would wait until we ate Grandma’s fresh-made breakfast and then rush to his carpet-laying business. By the time he got home, he was exhausted. Unless there was a disciplinary problem Grandma had complained to him about that needed to be addressed, we generally spent evenings playing outside with our neighborhood friends.
My dad has been gone many years now. No man I ever met was my dad’s equal. Alone time with him was hard to come by, but we all felt loved.
Which is why, this last Sunday, I relished and enjoyed spending alone time with my son Aaron. He invited me to go watch our Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. A quick National Football League side note: I still have a mental block calling them the “Las Vegas” Raiders. It’s the Oakland Raiders por vida, and it will always be “Oaktown” for me, baby. Just saying.
Although our Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19, what was most important was that Aaron treated me to alone time with him. Unless of course you count the 70,240 people, mostly Raider fans in attendance at the game, I still count the entire day as alone time with my son.
Aaron and I were alone most of the day in the car. We had a two-and one-half hour drive to Sofi Stadium and four-hour drive back to Bakersfield. Castaic was still backed up from the northbound lane closures, and may have slowed us down a bit but not with our conversation.
We spent the day talking about sports, politics, women and family. We talked about missing his mom, the trauma of turning 40, the importance of staying heathy and preparing his heart for marriage … eventually.
Nikki asked me when we returned home, “What was the best part of our Raider trip?” I told her it was spending alone time with her brother. She said, “Dad, you know what? I asked Aaron the same question and you know what he said? It wasn’t watching the game with so many Raider fans, the food or the cold drinks. It was spending alone time with dad.”
I am blessed to be dad to our children and grandchildren. Alone time with them is a true gift and blessing that now always includes their mom.