STEVE FLORES: Some have more yesterdays than tomorrows

Many came via the GET bus. Some were dropped off by family or a friend. Chaperons and caretakers brought others. And there were a few who drove themselves. And even fewer walked. For many in attendance, barring any health issue, nothing was going to stop them from coming. That’s how important the Prado Senior Center is to them.

On the day I visited, approximately 60 people were dressed up and ready to dance, eat and enjoy the blessing of each other’s company at the “Western Days Celebration” held at the Richard Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield.

