STEVE FLORES: Some have more yesterdays than tomorrows

Many came via the GET bus. Some were dropped off by family or a friend. Chaperons and caretakers brought others. And there were a few who drove themselves. And even fewer walked. For many in attendance, barring any health issue, nothing was going to stop them from coming. That’s how important the Prado Senior Center is to them.
On the day I visited, approximately 60 people were dressed up and ready to dance, eat and enjoy the blessing of each other’s company at the “Western Days Celebration” held at the Richard Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield.
Many were dressed like they were actors ready for an episode of the 1962 “Roy Rodgers and Dale Evans Television Show” or extras in John Travolta’s 1980 “Urban Cowboy” movie. The women were beautiful in their cowboy hats and scarfs. The in-demand handsome men in their jeans and cowboy boots were popular on the dance floor.
There were many more women than men. I would guess the average age of the cowgirls and cowboys were middle to late seventies. There were plenty in their eighties and some in their nineties. All were young at heart with smiles and ready to dance to the music of their 86-year-old volunteer DJ Tony Sanchez.
I was invited to a “Western Days” celebration by Yolanda Prado, the activities director at the Richard Prado Senior Center. Yes, Yolanda was married to Richard “Richie” Prado for whom the senior center is named. “Richie” was 58 years young when he died after a short but brave struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.
From youth to seniors, Richie left an indelible and unique mark on our community. Yolanda has always been an advocate for seniors. More than 10 years ago, she retired from Kern County’s Aging and Adult Services Department after 27 years of service. Appropriately, her retirement celebration was held at the Prado Center.
“Was it destiny, fate or providence that brought Yolanda back to the Prado Center to volunteer to help?” I asked. “It was important to him, and I know he would want me to help. So here I am,” she says with pride.
Full disclosure. The Flores family loves the Prado family. Many years ago, Yolanda and Richie used to babysit our young children. Richie nicknamed our twin sons Sean and Aaron “Dyno and Moe.” My twins will be 40 in October.
I asked to meet with Yolanda at the Prado Center to find out more about the “Welcome Back Celebration” being held at the center from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 with live music, dance and raffles. Yolanda explains, “There are two reasons for the event. “One is to welcome our community back after a long COVID hiatus. The second is to raise money for our activities, supplies, and a thousand other things we need as a nonprofit to help sustain us.”
According to the American Psychological Association, people 65 years of age and older are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population. And the Routledge Tylor & Francis Group reported that senior centers are recognized as the most widely utilized entities providing services to more than 10 million older Americans.
If you need examples of how senior centers promote successful aging, just ask Yolanda. She explains: “Most of our participants are single or widowed. Although not homeless, many feel familyless. Through the activities we have here, we hope to help improve their physical and mental health well-being.”
Many experts agree seniors find the ability to interact with other older adults in a social setting helps improve their mental and emotional well-being.
In my short time spent at the Prado Centers “Western Days” celebration,” I saw proof of many of those claims. As DJ Tony Sanchez played “Achy Breaky Heart,” all who could stand got on the floor and joined in the line dance. The others sat and watched with smiles at the healthy dose that happiness and joy can bring when with good company and friendships.
As I looked around the dance floor, I was reminded of what Marti Canfield, Yolanda’s 84-year-old assistant, said to me: “I have more yesterdays than tomorrows.”
With God’s blessings of enough tomorrows, I will hopefully see you at the “Welcome Back Celebration."