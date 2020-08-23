It is a mess.
The repair and much-needed sinkhole reconstruction at the corner of Brundage Lane and South Chester is a major traffic inconvenience. Like a fly that gets stuck in a spider web, once you are in the tangled traffic, there is no escaping. And that’s where I found myself.
A couple of things happened to me while I waited to merge into the detour lane.
First, I was mad at myself for not remembering about the guaranteed traffic delay. I was already running late for a meeting. I live in the Alta Vista area and my meeting was across town in the southwest. In my usual Bermuda Triangle challenged sense of direction, I thought the quickest way was driving west on Brundage to my final destination on Gosford Road. I was wrong.
Second, my waiting in traffic allowed me to take note of how hard the construction crew was working. I felt empathy for them. Not a one was idly standing. Everyone was holding a shovel, driving a tractor, guiding traffic, or doing a multitude of other needed construction responsibilities. No shade exists at that intersection. It reminded me of the hot summer days of picking grapes with my older brother Willie. I am sure none of the crew would have accepted it, but the thought of dropping off an ice chest filled with cold brewskis to the construction crew crossed my mind.
As I passed around the intersection, I also thought of Cal Ripken Jr.
Strange, you think, that I would think of the “Ironman,” Cal Ripken Jr., who is a legend in major league baseball at a sinkhole repair site?
Let me explain.
It was July 2001 and I was in Baltimore on business. My hotel was directly across from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of Major League’s Baltimore Orioles. During my last full day in Baltimore, the Orioles were playing an unusual double hitter. One game during the day and one in the evening. And because he was retiring, it was the “Ironman’s” farewell tour.
I am a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan, and I am not trying to ingratiate any of you Oriole fans but being at Camden Yards to watch Cal Ripken Jr. take the field that day was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Cal would made quick appearances during games as the Orioles traveled the country. And although the Orioles lost to the Texas Rangers during the first game, the home crowd was definitely there to cheer for Cal’s last appearances.
After the first game, fans enamored with the “Ironman” mojo hung out in the stadium waiting for game 2.
While waiting I noticed black smoke off in the distance. Soon most of the fans also noticed the smoke, which was now billowing into the clear sky. There wasn’t any sense of concern among the crowd.
That changed quickly.
The announcer repeated something similar to this over and over on their public address system: “We have been asked to evacuate Oriole Stadium immediately. There is no need to rush. Please proceed to your nearest exit now.”
If you want to cause panic in a stadium full of spectators, that’s exactly what you say.
The cause of the smoke was a 60-car freight train accident in a tunnel one mile from Camden Yards. It was carrying a number of hazardous materials, including hydrochloric acid. Vehicles were rerouted around the city, and at one point all roads leading into Baltimore were closed.
I was leaving the next morning, so I walked across the street to my hotel to pack and take a quick shower. The water came out of the faucet like mud. I learned the enormous water pressure used by the Fire Department to combat the tunnel blaze had collapsed the entire downtown intersection and water system where my hotel was located.
I walked out of the hotel lobby to take a peek. The intersection was completely collapsed, and it looked like a four-sided cascade of rushing waterfalls.
And that is why when I drove by the Brundage and Chester sinkhole, I thought of Cal Ripken Jr.
Now you know the rest of the story.
The mind is a strange and mysterious thing. Mine is for sure.
