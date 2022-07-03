STEVE FLORES: Safe and somewhat sane 4th of July family memories

No matter their age, everyone I asked has one … a favorite 4th of July celebration memory.
I did an informal survey with my four children, nephews and nieces as to their most memorable Independence Day celebration. I asked, “Don’t think about it. Just quickly tell me your favorite 4th of July memory.”
The top of the list for my children Nikki, Brenna, Sean and Aaron included an early barbecue down at the house of their grandma, Lilly, and grandpa, Boni. Their grandpa would be barbecuing his steaks and hamburgers on his grill in the backyard. His secret to barbecuing was his mason jar with a lid with small holes. The jar was filled with water. He used the mason jar like an aspergillum and would lightly sprinkle water on the sizzling meat like a priest blessing a crowd of people.
As he was barbecuing, he would constantly admonish the grandkids to be careful with his avocado tree. Grandma would tell grandpa to leave the kids alone and let them play. After our meal, we went to their front yard and spent a part of the early evening spelling their names in the air with the glowing sparklers.
After spending part of the evening with Lilly and Boni, we rushed to my dad’s house to complete the night’s celebrations.
My children and their cousins remember Grandpa Flores’s huge southeast Bakersfield backyard as the place to be for the 4th of July. His backyard transformed into fireworks central for my dad’s Watts Drive neighborhood and our family.
My oldest nephews, Ray Ray, now 56 years old, and his brother Michael, now 55, can attest to the universal question of how you transition from a child to becoming a young responsible adult on the 4th of July. Always under the watchful eyes of their tios and tias, if you were handed matches by an adult to light the fireworks for your younger cousins, you just got notched up in the family responsibility hierarchy. Ask any of my children or their cousins and they will explain the joy, happiness and exploding mayhem of the legendary Independence Day celebrations at Grandpa Flores’s house.
Almost equal to my dad’s backyard celebration was our 4th of July camping at Camp Okihi. Camp Okihi is located north of the Kern River. It was a developed camp on the Kern River primarily used by sanctioned Kern County youth and school groups. Since there is no bridge across the Kern River, Camp Okihi was completely isolated. You were a short 15-minute drive to the nearest store in northwest Bakersfield.
As my family completely took over Camp Okihi, with tents, trailers, barbecue pits, volleyball nets, filled ice chests and numerous games for the kids, an air of excitement filled the air as night drew near.
Although the statute of limitations has now passed, I cannot share with you all the pyrotechnic elements of the Flores family 4th of July Camp Okihi family show. My niece, Junior, who is 47 years old, has tried to explain to her disbelieving children the carnival atmosphere of the Flores family taking over an entire park for two days and one night for our Independence Day family celebration. I can say with complete certainty that paramedics were never called, the fire department was never summoned, no children were lost, and no one needed to be rescued from the Kern River. Fireworks safety was our top priority. Everyone was blessed to return home safe and unharmed, with all our fingers and toes.
For several years my family and I attended the Petroleum Club’s homestyle Independence Day barbecue buffet on the top floor of the Stockdale Towers located on California Avenue. May I suggest the people in charge of fireworks enforcement this year station themselves tonight on the roof of the Stockdale Towers. From that vantage point you have a 360-degree unparalleled view of every exploding illegal firework in the city. You could also see the magnificent legal displays put on by many of our generous community organizations.
So many 4th of July memories, so little space to share with you.
Patriotism, family and friends. Be safe tonight and enjoy creating 4th of July memories for you and your families.