Please tell me I am not the only one with the following reoccurring dream while in high school:

I’m standing in front of my hall locker at South High School. The tardy bell is ringing, and everyone is running to their classes. I stand frozen in front of my locker. I am frustrated because I can’t remember my combination. I turn the dial until it spins uncontrollably on its own. I feel the firm hand of Principal Jensen on my shoulder, and he says, “Come with me young man.” Then I wake up in a cold sweat in my bed.

