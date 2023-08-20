Please tell me I am not the only one with the following reoccurring dream while in high school:
I’m standing in front of my hall locker at South High School. The tardy bell is ringing, and everyone is running to their classes. I stand frozen in front of my locker. I am frustrated because I can’t remember my combination. I turn the dial until it spins uncontrollably on its own. I feel the firm hand of Principal Jensen on my shoulder, and he says, “Come with me young man.” Then I wake up in a cold sweat in my bed.
I checked with Psychology Today, which claims to be the world’s preeminent resource on possible cause and effects of your dreams.
Psychology Today also states reoccurring dreams can be caused by stress or anxiety. I had plenty of both of those in high school. I blame all that on my secret high school crush Rita Lozano.
A very close friend recently shared her reoccurring dream that has lasted for more than 30 years. She is probably considered an anomaly in the field of reoccurring dreams. She gave me permission to share her dream story with you.
Let me introduce you to Norma Gaspar.
Many of you might recognize her name and see her on television as anchor, executive news producer, and assistant news director for Telemundo Valle Central here in Bakersfield. Norma is very popular and is frequently asked to emcee at many community events. Her trustworthiness in researching, writing and delivering news to thousands of Spanish speaking people each evening reinforces her credibility, professionalism and integrity.
For about the past 30 years, Norma has had the same reoccurring dream. As she describes it, “I walk into a small apartment which has a small bedroom, kitchenette and living room. The living room has a large bay window with a view of a small river with an arched walking bridge, lined by large trees and assorted buildings.”
Norma has no explanation as to where this dream originated or why it was reoccurring … until she went to visit her family friend Ray Gonzalez. Many of you may remember Ray as a political trailblazer and maverick in the 1970s who among many other political accomplishments, became Kern County’s first Latino state assemblyman. He died several years ago. Less known was that he was also an accomplished artist known for his pencil drawings.
Ray had battled kidney failure for several years and decided to take himself off dialysis. He was in his last weeks when Norma went to say goodbye to her friend. As she walked into his bedroom, there on the wall was a framed pencil drawing of the scene she had seen in her dreams for more than 30 years. It was an exact replica.
Dazed, she asked Ray, “What is this drawing?” He explained it was the view from an apartment he had while in Paris.
Part of her dream mystery was now solved. Norma now knows what it was, but not how or why her dream was so vivid and consistent. Norma now only dreams of the Paris view two or three times a year instead of dozens of times. She feels as though her destiny is to one day go to Paris and find the real-life scene captured by Ray. Maybe then, the seemingly unexplainable reason why this has been a part of her dream life for more than 30 years will be solved.
So, what are your thoughts?
I did an informal survey with family and friends to gauge their reactions to Norma’s dream journey. Reactions ranged from the sublime, to the “it’s a sign from above,” to a bewildered shrugging of shoulders.
My friend and current amateur psychoanalyst Pamela Goodchild theorized, “Maybe it was a drawing she'd seen years earlier and forgotten. Or was it the result or part of a collective consciousness?”
Pamela, you should apply for a job at Psychology Today.
Norma states, “One day I will know why, how, and for what purpose this has been part of my dream life for so many years. It is a mystery to me. For now, I leave it to God.”
And so now I leave it with you. What do you think?
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.