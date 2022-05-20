STEVE FLORES: Raider Crusaders invite community to family-friendly event Saturday

How do you combine the love of your favorite National Football League team with the love of helping your community? Ask founder of the local Raider Crusaders, Lorenzo Lerma.
Lerma and his nonprofit foundation will be coordinating the Raider Nation Summer Kickoff on Saturday at Stramler Park. In addition to the main attraction — appearances of Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow, Foster Moreau and Denzel Perryman — there will be Raider vendors, live performances, prizes, a kids zone and carnival games.
Hunter Renfrow, who is on his way to becoming a Raider legend, holds the record for most receptions in a single season by a wide receiver in franchise history. He was also selected to play in the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau finished his rookie season with 21 catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games with seven starts. Moreau was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team.
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman, who despite missing two games due to injury, recorded a career-high 154 total tackles. His selection into the first Pro Bowl of his career reflects the impact he has had on the Raider defense.
Many die-hard Raider fans believe they are the most misunderstood fan base in all of sports. This is one reason why Lerma emphasizes the family element of this and other Raider Crusader fundraising events. "One of the things we try and do with these Raider Crusader events is to change the undeserved bad reputation to a positive note," Lerma said.
"Our foundation selects different charities and causes to which we donate," he added. "Fighting to make a positive impact in our communities" is the adopted mission of the Raider Crusaders. "We have donated Easter baskets to foster children, Christmas toys to needy kids, donated to the Issac Pizano Foundation to help with cancer treatment expenses and helped in many other areas of community need."
Lerma said his nonprofit has sold over 1,300 tickets to this Saturday’s event. As a proof that the Raider Nation doesn’t just live in Kern County, fans throughout California, Nevada and as far away as Detroit are scheduled to attend.
"This is a Raider Crusader’s event, but National Football League fans from different teams have attended past activities and are again invited to this Raider Nation family-friendly event," Lerma said.
Past Raider Crusader events have included Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, head coach Jon Gruden, defensive end Greg Townsend, wide receiver "Dokie" Williams, defensive lineman Otis Sistrunk and many other Raider legends.
Lerma also hopes the younger Raider fans who come and meet the current Raiders will also learn about the storied history of the legendary silver and black.
Ticket prices vary from general admission to VIP to autograph sessions.
Stramler Park is located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. Raider players will be available at the event for a limited time. Event and ticket information can be found at the Raider Crusaders Facebook and Eventbrite.com.