STEVE FLORES: Once in a lifetime opportunity with musical hero

“Dad, there is something I want to tell you.”
Alone in our living room, I acted like I didn’t hear what my adult daughter Brenna had just said.
“What did you say, honey?” I pleaded.
She stoically repeated, “Dad, there is something I want to tell you.”
I am going to take a wild guess, but I believe most parents who have heard this from their daughter or son, regardless of their child’s age, immediately brace themselves for the disastrous possibilities of what could be next. Brenna’s eyes and facial expression held no clues. As I sat in our living room sofa, I looked for a seat belt to double strap me in ... in case I fainted. Was this going to be an eschatological revelation of apocalyptic proportion or a Dad can we run to Rosemary’s Family Creamery kind of question?
Like a priest ready to hear confession, I mentally pulled the curtain back on the latticed confessional booth opening, braced myself and asked her, “What is it, honey?”
With a huge grin, she explained, “I am going to talk with Paula Abdul next week.”
Thank you, Jesus. It could have been much worse. Talking with Paula is a good thing.
Paula Abdul is an award-winning recording artist and choreographer legend whose career started in the late 1970s. Paula has amassed 17 MTV Music Award nominations, six No. 1 hits in a row between 1988 and 1991, and is a Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree who, most importantly, has won the heart of my daughter.
Since the 1970s Brenna and her older sister Nikki, both now in their early 40s, were fans of Paula, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Olivia Newton-John, and other trail-blazing female recording artist.
Were they big fans? Here is one clue.
It would be common for me to come home after work and find pre-teen Nikki and Brenna had taken full advantage of the good nature of their 4-year-old twin brothers, Sean and Aaron, and completely dressed them in the 1970s boho vibe style of carefree lady’s rock star attire. Their poor brothers were in full make-up, skirts, bandanas, earrings, their mother’s shoes and necklaces, all emulating the style of 1970s Madonna, Paula, Janet and others. Their brothers, Nikki and Brenna would come into the living room and dance to their favorite songs like Olivia’s “Let’s Get Physical,” Paula’s “Straight Up” or Madonna’s “Holiday.”
Hidden in our family files of treasures is a full-on music video production of our four children mimicking Jody Watley’s 1980 hit “Looking For a New Love.” There were guitars, microphones, keyboard and the beautiful innocence of my young children on full display.
So yes, Brenna has always been a huge fan of Paula. Her interview with Paula would be like me having an interview with Beatles’ bass genius Paul McCartney.
So how did my daughter score an interview with one of her musical idols?
For a fee that went to charity, fans could speak one-on-one on a video call with Paula. Brenna and I sat down days before the interview to work on the many questions she wanted to ask Paula. “What was it like working with Prince?” “What were the Jacksons 5 like?” “What can we expect from you next?”
Brenna was excited and nervous the day of the interview. Although much shorter than she had hoped, her time alone with Paula was nonetheless memorable and unforgettable.
There weren’t any press agents or managers accompanying Paula on the video call. It was just Paula and my daughter. I feared Brenna’s image of Paula would be tarnished if Abdul would have been curt, nonchalant, and uninterested in the exchange with my daughter. Paula had sat through many one-on-one calls with other Abdul fans before Brenna.
I am pleased to say Paula was kind, gracious, courteous and beautiful. She treated Brenna like an old friend and not an annoying fan. She was so nice. Paula must have seen the video of my kids dancing in the living room to her music many years ago. Did I already say she is beautiful?
Thank you, Paula, for an unforgettable encounter with one of your biggest fans. You won Brenna’s heart many years ago, and straight up, now you have mine too.