STEVE FLORES: No age limit on ability to dream

People were cleaning up from the reception, moving tables and chairs and preparing for the dance soon to follow. It was late afternoon, and the Salon Juarez Hall in Bakersfield was full of wedding party guests.
The mood was festive with people socializing while waiting for the band to arrive. As with most musicians, like me, who perform in bands, there is a curiosity to watch how other bands set up, compare equipment and anxious to listen to different styles of music.
The band began to filter in carrying their instruments, microphone stands and amplifiers. Like a musician’s parade, people watched them as they carried in their gear from the hall entrance across the long dance floor to the stage. Although it was more than 50 years ago, I remember each detail as though it happened 10 minutes ago.
Then it happened. I froze mid-sip of drinking my beer when I saw him.
I watched him with a combination of disbelief, admiration and an uneasiness of my musical future being foretold right before my very eyes.
I guess him to be in his late 70s. He was neatly dressed in his tan suit, pristine white shirt that seemed to glow, wearing a floral extra wide tie, and a brown Gatsby newsboy hat. His electric guitar was strapped across his back. He trudged his way to the stage with his Fender amplifier on wheels tied to his walker. He would take a step, pause, take a breath, and smile. With each step, he slowly inched closer to the Juarez Hall stage.
He continued to smile and politely brushed aside any assistance. He accepted help only to untie his amplifier from his walker and lift it onto the stage.
I thought him to be a premonition come to life. Someone sent by the musical Gods as a soothsayer to visually forecast my future musical self. A presentiment designed to have me ponder how long and when do I decide to end my musical “hobby” of performing in public.
I am 72 years old and play bass guitar with local band Thee Majestics. I have been playing music for about 50 years. Long gone are my dreams of performing with the Beatles, recording with the Beach Boys, or sitting in with Buck and the Buckaroos.
In some cases, aging can end a musician’s career. Don’t tell that to 97-year-old Willie Nelson, 76-year-old Dolly Parton or 80-year-old Jerry Hobbs.
Wait. Who is Jerry Hobbs, you ask?
First thing you should know about Mr. Hobbs, a Kern County resident, is that he doesn’t act his age. He has the fire, desire and spunk of a 12-year-old Chet Atkins who’s just starting his musical career.
According to Jerry, for the past 45 years he has written and performed his original songs on internet stations, Trout’s, Fresno Moose Lodge, and many other famous and casual venues. He was also voted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame Society. He has produced 5 CDs of his own material and played up and down the state for over 30 years.
A recent email from Jerry with his original song “My Take Home Pay Won’t Take Me Home Anymore,” available on YouTube, forced me to revisit that moment at the Juarez Hall and try to answer … when to retire from something you enjoy … in my case, playing music?
So why does Jerry continue at his beautiful age? His answer, “I'm glad I got to do so many things in my career, meet lots of musicians and fun-loving people and bring enjoyment to them.”
His advice to young musicians just starting? “Don’t quit your day job.”
Just like that gentleman in the Juarez Hall more than 50 years ago, Jerry is an inspiration for me and other like-minded musicians who enjoy what they are doing for the sheer enjoyment of doing what we are doing … no matter our age.
Someday if you see an old man, carrying his bass guitar on his back, strolling in with an amplifier on wheels tied to a walker, just smile, and let me continue to dream of playing with the Beatles, sitting in with the Buckaroos or even playing with Jerry Hobbs.
Remember, there is no age limit on your ability to dream.
