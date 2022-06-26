STEVE FLORES: Nathan’s journey, with parents and a caring community

“No matter how much love we give him, we can’t make him better,” lamented Pamela Aguirre, mother of critically ill 3-year-old Nathan.
If you have a child at home, please hold them while reading this column.
Pamela’s pregnancy was full-term, but her son Nathan was severely underweight. Physicians were confused by his 2-pound, 15-ounce birth weight. Additional medical complications began to surface without any plausible explanations. Nathan was considered a medical mystery. Thanks to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera and a referral for genetic testing to a San Diego lab, Pamela and Nathan’s father, Armando, received a diagnosis no parent wants to hear.
“Nathan has a medical disorder called Cutis Laxa Type 3A. This is a fatal diagnosis with no known cure, and we have no prognosis for life expectancy,” the family recalls the doctors saying. So rare is Cutis Laxa Type 3A that, according to the National Organization of Rare Diseases, the disorder has been reported in approximately 400 families worldwide.
Bakersfield residents Pamela and Armando can recite prose and verse to Nathan’s symptoms. Seizures, breath holding spells, severe acid reflex, eczema, loose joints, intellectual disability, cataracts, cyclic vomiting, connective tissue problems and, unfortunately, much more. At 3 years old, his surgeries have included malrotation, cataracts, appendix, hernias and tube feeding.
“Each day and night bring the constant challenge of helping Nathan through his pain and discomfort. There are times when he screams in constant pain. He holds his breath until he turns gray, and his veins pop out. It's horrible to see. All we can do is cradle him. That’s our best medicine,” an emotional Pamela said.
Pamela and Armando left their careers to stay home to provide 24-hour care for Nathan and to attend to the needs of Noah, their 13-year-old autistic son. To help with mounting medical expenses, they have started their own home internet businesses. The difficult decisions between house payments, food and medical expenses remains constant.
Because of his delicate medical condition, few people volunteer to watch Nathan. This limits the parents to any rare alone time away from home.
Nathan’s condition and his parents' journey have been chronicled in local, regional and national media, including Inside Precision Medicine, where Armando states, “I watch Nathan all night and my wife watches him all day. That’s the only way we can do it with him.” He adds, “We like to focus on the journey, not the destination. We don’t really try to focus too much on the future because it just brings anxiety. So, we just stick to what we can control.”
Small local businesses with huge hearts and caring community members who have heard of Nathan’s struggles have donated to help Nathan’s family.
One example is Gina Navarro, co-owner of Gina’s Nail Studio. Pamela was Navarro’s long-time client. "We've just seen the struggle they're going through, and we understand how important your child is, and we couldn't imagine going through this," Navarro said. She is one of several local businesses who have pulled resources to help Nathan’s family.
A “Help Baby Nathan” event was recently held at the Destiny Banquet Hall in Bakersfield. Multiple vendors were there to help Pamela and Armando’s family. Jewelry, fashion boutiques, food and drinks added to the helping atmosphere, where $1,000 was raised. “Donations will help us keep up with household expenses, medical expenses and everything that helps continue Nathan's home care,” said Armando.
Pamela and Armando are now self-proclaimed special needs family advocates. “We are currently forming our foundation to bring attention to those who face similar health, financial and emotional challenges of caring for a loved one in desperate need,” said Armando. “Nathan has been through a lot, but he still finds the strength to smile, to push through. So will we."
“I have days where I struggle. I see a normal 3-year-old child and can’t help but wonder. I still breakdown but I know my job is to be their mom,” a tearful Pamela said.
Those wishing to help Nathan’s family can do so by going to the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/84b99816. As Armando said, “If you’re not able to donate, please share our story.” If you have questions about their nonprofit, email them at theauspiciousfamily@gmail.com.