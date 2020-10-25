Just in case you don’t believe men and women are different, I have proof. At least in my family.
Punctuated by the return of watching our favorite National Football League teams, this difference between the sexes was made absurdly clear over the past several weeks.
Here is my unscientific evidence.
We had a COVID-19 restrictive football watching party at my son Aaron’s home several Sundays ago. As always, my son Aaron was the perfect host. This meant he relented any ownership of his kitchen, dining and living room to his older sisters Nikki and Brenna and to the other women who joined their spouses to watch football.
Like a Navy Seal team, the women quickly surveyed the area, swept in, and took command. The women completely controlled the football snack menu and careful planning of who would bring what. Men were relegated to consumers of food, refreshments and trash duty.
Aaron had multiple televisions arranged in his large living room and spacious patio so everyone could comfortably watch their games while enjoying the overabundance of traditional and non-traditional game-day snacks. Although not to the level of planning a wedding reception, and thanks to the women, our game-day-snacks could have easily fed a small wedding party.
Aaron’s patio was accented with a beautiful sofa set, which may have been perfectly designed for a bachelor but would on this football day, serve as a playpen with jumping adults of all sizes. In the corner was a large ice chest groaning at the overflow of ice, sodas, water and adult beverages. An additional stack of more beverages lay to the side of the ice chest waiting their turn at the all-day ritual of being chilled and consumed. His patio’s centerpiece was his large television on a stand with a warming barbecue grill ready to test Aaron’s hamburger culinary skills. In the background were the ever-present children playing catch, cornhole or getting into safe mischief.
For my family, each 10 a.m. game typically begins with a bowl of menudo from Grandma’s Tamales Restaurant and Aaron’s famous Bloody Marys. At halftime, the multitude of buffalo wings, pizza, potato chips, dips and other healthy and non-healthy delicacies are open for business. Let the feast and harmonious boucherie begin.
That is how it perfectly works when women plan.
Last Sunday, it was the men flying solo.
First the calls were made to each guy to make sure everyone knew football watching was at Aaron’s house. No discussion of who is bringing what. In our male version of a football call-to-arms, and by instinct only, the guys start to show up on Sunday with their choices of drink and game-watching football snacks.
For example, I grabbed every open bag of stale potato chips, dated sunflower seeds, and half-filled sour cream containers from my kitchen. I take almost anything that looks safely consumable or will likely be thrown out soon. If there isn’t any mold or doesn’t smell bad, we are taking it to Aaron’s to happily consume while watching the game.
In the fine art of guy-only-planning, our general role is to take nothing that has to be prepared. If you can’t eat it right out of the bag, eat it cold or plop it onto a paper plate and toss it into the microwave, don’t bring it. Our other guy rules are fairly basic. Pick up your own trash, place all your sunflower seed shells into an empty beverage can and whenever you get up for a beer, you ask everyone if they need a cold one.
After that, it is literally every man for himself.
With all due respect for eminent doctors like Dr. Nirao Shah and Dr. Diane Halpern, who for years have studied and reported on sex-associated neuroanatomical and behavioral differences between men and women, we cordially invite you to Aaron’s house on football Sunday.
You would have learned in a few Sundays of watching football with my family that which has taken you doctors years to study. You would see the sex-based cognitive differences between women and men are obvious. Women are stronger, smarter, and wiser than most men.
Want further evidence? My daughters, smartest nieces, sisters and cousins are all Las Vegas Raider fans.
Case closed.