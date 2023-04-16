STEVE FLORES: My bold and beautiful cathartic therapy

“Like sand through the hourglass…so are the 'Days of Our Lives.'”
If this brings back memories, you are probably old enough to also remember the “Guiding Light,” “Search for Tomorrow,” “As the World Turns” and of course, “Days of Our Lives.” These are all classic soap operas from back in the day. In case you have ever wondered where the term “soap opera” originated, in the 1930s, radio dramas were first sponsored by soap and detergent manufacturers.
I agree with people who claim soap operas are handed down by older generations. And in fact, I have unknowingly become part of the so-called “soap opera culture.”
Part of my youth was hearing from our living room, “Tune in tomorrow for another episode of the 'Edge of Night.'” Then I would hear my mom and grandmother talking to the black and white television set as though it was a third person.
I never really gave soap operas much thought until much later in my life when we were on our cancer journey with my wife Susie. She was an avid “The Bold and the Beautiful” soap opera fan. Many industry experts agree that "The Bold and the Beautiful" is still ranked as one of the top-rated soap operas in the world.
Susie was never alone during her journey. Never leaving her alone meant spending time with her while watching "The Bold and the Beautiful." Soon characters like Eric Forrester, Brooke, Liam and Hope became very familiar to me and as hard as it is to say this out loud, I began to care about them.
And even though Susie has been gone now for more than nine years, I still watch "The Bold and the Beautiful." I watch as its characters like Hope fantasize about Thomas while seducing Liam and Brooke struggles to honor her pact with Taylor. And we are left to wonder about the fate of Sheila, the current villain with nine toes and apparently nine lives who came back to life after being mauled by a bear. Hey, stranger things have happened in real life.
And with me on this soap opera ride is my "The Bold and the Beautiful" viewing partner Fran Mendez. I have known Mendez for more than 45 years. She married my best friend, Steve “Flash” Mendez, who is now considered a brother and Tio to all our children, nephews and nieces. And Fran is called Tia by all our children.
By most definitions, Fran and Susie were closer than most sisters. And now Fran and I are "The Bold and the Beautiful" buddies. Finding a fan of your soap opera can feel like destiny. Our regular phone calls to discuss the latest story lines are fueled by the lunacy and never-ending love triangle between Brooke, Ridge and Taylor. These relationships would baffle even the most ardent social psychologist.
Talking about these soap opera characters is the only time in my life that I actively participate in gossiping about other people.
And without fail, each time I call Fran, I hear Flash in the background shouting out his opinion about Thomas’ redemption following his brain surgery and the framing of Brooke with a fake call to Child Protective Services. Or Flash mumbling in the background about how Carter could possibly love Quinn, propose to Paris, and now love Katie.
If you have about three hours and want to have some fun, pour yourself a cold one, put on your seat belt and ask Flash about Dollar Bill being rejected by Brooke and immediately going after her sister Katie and then ending up with the nine-toed Sheila.
But more importantly than hearing Flash rambling on in the background with his "The Bold and the Beautiful" opinions, I can still feel the strong emotional connection between Fran and Susie. Even though we rarely mention her name in our chats about the soap opera, it’s like Susie is somehow part of our conversation. It’s like picking up an old sweater of Susie’s and still being able to smell her perfume.
So, thank you "The Bold and the Beautiful" for your deceiving, wonderful, annoying cast of characters and for being one more wonderful way to remember Susie. And thank you Fran for keeping Susie’s memory alive and unknowingly being part of my cathartic soap opera therapy.
