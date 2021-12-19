STEVE FLORES: My '5 Days Before Christmas”' wish list

In the spirit of the holidays, I submit my “5 Days Before Christmas” wish list. This is my feeble attempt at revising the traditional “12 Days of Christmas,” a famous holiday song about receiving gifts from your “true love.”
My wishes are in random order without regard for political consideration, with my limited knowledge of Christmas folklore and designed to respect holiday traditions.
With significant effort, my wishes can be sung to the classic Chipmunks' song “Christmas, Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
Wish 1. It snows everywhere on earth on Christmas morning.
The last time we had any measurable amount of snowfall in Bakersfield was on Jan. 25, 1999. Imagine what a special present for children everywhere on earth to wake up to freshly fallen snow Christmas morning.
Wish 2. Peace on earth happens on Christmas Day and lasts forever.
A quote from music legend Jimi Hendrix explains my wishes best: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” Here are a few of my favorite lyric lines from songs that help explain how to achieve this wish: “All You Need Is Love,” “Give Peace a Chance” and “Joy to the World.”
Wish 3. On Christmas Day you receive more presence than presents.
One theory I subscribe to is human interaction is more of an expression of love than material items. The more time spent on social media distracts us from personal human contact. The buying of presents can make this time of year more stressful than magical. I will buy my children and grandchildren gifts this year, but my focus on presence supersedes any presents they receive.
Wish 4. Everyone cries, like I do, when they hear Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas.”
This song reminds me of some of the things my seven brothers and sisters did not have growing up in southeast Bakersfield. We didn’t had a white Christmas, never heard sleigh bells in the snow and the only tree tops I saw glisten were when my brother Willie and I were in the orchards on the top of a ladder picking peaches. Nor did we have our mother, who passed from cancer.
But on Christmas Day, along with grandmother, dad, my brothers and sisters … we had each other. Although I didn’t realize it at the time, “each other” was the gift that helped us navigate a Christmas without our mom. Bing singing “White Christmas” takes me back to sitting on our living room floor with my siblings around our Christmas tree fearing Santa had forgotten us. Over the years, “White Christmas” helped me realize the most important presents were never under the tree.
Wish 5. Carolers show up at every doorstep on Christmas Eve singing “Jingle Bells.”
My nephew Alfred and his wife Genine Flores are the Christmas caroler organizers in our family. You received a text asking if you are home. Soon after, and with a knock on the door, my nephews, nieces, and their children would begin singing Christmas songs on your front porch. I felt like we were transported back to a simpler time when television, cell phones and social media didn’t yet exist. You could almost see snow falling around them as they sang.
My family carolers brought joy, smiles and happiness to everyone they visited. Because of the songs they sang, the sometimes-elusive magical time of the year became clearer, and the holiday spirit crystalized. The alchemy of Christmas songs sung by family to family helps bring us closer to those we miss.
Here are a few more items to consider for next year’s Christmas wishes. All emails are lost, and everyone mails Christmas cards. All cell phones die when visitors walk into your home on Christmas Day. Before any presents are opened everyone watches the 1983 “A Christmas Story” movie. You’ve never seen the movie? It traditionally airs on TBS for 24 straight hours starting at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders move back to Oakland and win the 2023 Superbowl.
And remember, if we are together and we hear “White Christmas,” please hold me and have tissue ready.
From my family to yours, may all your wishes come true.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.