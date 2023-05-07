STEVE FLORES: Mr. Pruett’s Casa Loma School bell continues to ring

Sometimes life has a strange but welcomed serendipity to it. Life will give you a chance you never even knew you needed until it happens. Such is the case when I first met Blair Pruett.
It was a very serious business meeting with very serious people to discuss very serious things.
And although the meeting’s goals were eventually accomplished, my complete mindset was changed when I met Blair.
As Blair sat down at the end of the long table, and before everyone else arrived, we introduced ourselves. “Blair Pruett? You have a very famous last name,” I said to him. “How so?” Blair replied with a slight sense of trepidation.
I explained when I attended Casa Loma School in the 1960s, a “Mr. Pruett” was the name of our principal. “That was my dad,” he replied.
And before everyone else showed up for the meeting, two strangers became instant friends, and for a few short minutes, transformed into elementary school age boys and quickly shared our Casa Loma stories.
As others began to arrive for the meeting, Blair quietly explained his dad had passed three years ago but his mother, Shirley, was still alive. I said, if possible, I would like to meet her. Blair arranged a meeting in the beautiful garden area of the Rosewood Senior Living facility with his mom, himself and his twin sisters, Anna Busacca and Jane Underhill.
I must say, Shirley Pruett is a radiant and beautiful spirit. I have no evidence to prove this, but Mrs. Pruett’s aura created a soft glow that seemed to produce the only light needed by the nearby flowers. You could almost see the roses gently bending toward her each time Mrs. Pruett smiled when we talked about her husband of 70 years.
I called several of my Casa Loma classmates on my way to the Rosewood facility to see if they remembered Mr. Pruett. Reactions were profound at each end of the emotional scale. One friend said, “Please tell Mrs. Pruett how much her husband meant to me and my classmates.” On the other end of the emotional scale was a friend who laughingly said, “Oh yeah. I remember Mr. Pruett and the wooden paddle board behind his desk. In the long run, Mr. Pruett really did help me and pointed me in the right direction.”
Blair’s sense of earlier trepidation was explained by my friend’s response and the countless times Anna and Jane almost dreaded the “was Mr. Pruett your dad?” question. Gratitude, thankfulness and appreciation for their dad continue to be the overwhelming remembrance for their father.
It was sixth grade and toward the end of the school year. My friend Dick Cook and I got called into Mr. Pruett’s office about once a week. In those days, everyone knew being called into the principal’s office was like walking the green mile — the dreaded walk toward inevitable bad news.
At first our classmates couldn’t believe Dick and I were in so much trouble. The rumors of our demise were so rampant, our teacher, Mr. Casey, had to explain to our classmates you don’t only go to Mr. Pruett’s office when you are in trouble.
And Mr. Casey was right. We weren’t in trouble. Mr. Pruett had special projects for Dick and me that turned into private time with the principal, who talked about the importance of school and college. He made you feel he truly cared about his students with his famous quote, “Freedom is not to do what you want, but to do what you ought.”
Blair noted, “Sometimes there are people in life that just can't be forgotten. Although Don Pruett was my dad, and it's impossible to forget one's dad, so many other people can't forget him either.”
On Jan. 10, 2020, Mr. Pruett passed away.
Blair comments, “God said good job to Don Pruett and his last school bell rang, but for many in our community Don's bell still rings."
Sometimes life has a strange but welcomed serendipity to it. I am happy my meeting with Blair gave me a chance I never even knew I needed, to say out loud to Mrs. Pruett and her children, how much Mr. Pruett meant to me and so many people — something I hope they already knew but always welcomed to hear. Mr. Pruett’s really does continue to ring.