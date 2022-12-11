STEVE FLORES: Most men go through these Santa Claus phases

Dear Santa,
I wish I could remember where and when we first met.
I do remember when I was young, my parents took us Christmas shopping. I was confused by the number of Santas we would see in the stores. I asked my mom: How could Santa be in so many places at the same time? She smiled and said, “They aren’t the real Santa. Those are all his helpers.”
As you know, I am now a grandpa with beautiful children and grandchildren who are the sole reason I live. I am also blessed with many loved ones who include my siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces and family of the heart.
Someone much smarter than me once wrote most men go through three Santa Claus phases of life. One phase is when you are a child and completely believe in Santa. And even though we didn’t have a chimney for you to come down into our home, my young brothers, sisters and I would put a glass of milk and grandma’s homemade cookies near the bottom of our Christmas tree. We hoped you would find your way into our southeast Bakersfield home.
I didn’t understand it back then, but you weren’t able to visit every home in our neighborhood. After the few children who were lucky enough to get presents from you opened their gifts, we went outside and shared the presents with our neighborhood friends. Not to brag or show off, but to share. “Let’s play catch with my new mitt.” “Let’s play Double Dutch with our new jump ropes.” And soon, Christmas Day was not about what you received but more about the joy of sharing and being with your family and friends.
The second Santa Claus phase of life for men is when one of your schoolyard friends convinces you Santa Claus isn’t real. It’s a devastating day. Because I wanted to be cool and wanted to eventually marry classmate Rita Lozano, I acted like I never really believed in you.
I think you know that I did succumb to peer pressure and to my shame, I publicly rebuked you. Full disclosure, in this cynical phase of my life, I also denounced the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and refused to go trick-or-treating again ... ever. Oh, the shame of it all.
The third Santa Claus phase of life for men is when you get older, and we start to look like you. Our white hair and pudgy belly become more of a prominent feature of our once youthful physique. But the good news is as we mature, we begin to believe in you again.
It’s in this phase when we come full circle and fully realize that Santa Claus can be an adjective rather than a person. Like ancestors we never met, we cannot deny your DNA for giving. We loved the feeling of you sharing the gift of Christmas Day ... even when the only gift was the happiness the day would bring.
There are many things in life that are beyond human explanation. You are one of those phenomena. Your magic spans the world and can help us feel less lonely. You help make our lives better, more fun and fantastical. I also understand that Christmas can also make everything twice as sad. I know. I have regrettably been to that dark place. The pressure of the holidays may be exciting or distressing, depending on your relationship with family, friends and God.
I respect those who don’t celebrate Christmas.
I do have something on my Christmas list I would like for you to consider. Besides world peace, a cure for cancer and to end hunger, for the month of December, can you make Disneyland free and open exclusively for anyone who has never been to the Magic Kingdom? Also, my grandson Cameron wants to know if you could please grant his wish that everyone can go back in time to relive their most perfect Christmas Day.
I realize now how right my mom was all those years ago. You can’t be everywhere but all who give in faith, love and hope are all your helpers. Remember, presence over presents.
Please give our best to Mrs. Claus, your hardworking elves, and reindeer.
Merry Christmas,
Steve
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.