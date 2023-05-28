Polinski picture.jpg

Highland High School classmates pay tribute at the recent unveiling of a pencil drawing of fallen classmate Senior Airman William Palinsky at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery - Kern County. From left to right are Sean Flores, Rob Whitton and Aaron Flores.

 Steve Flores / For The Californian

To some, today is the official start of summer, with pool parties, barbecue and neighborhood celebrations. Memorial Day sales are everywhere. To others it stirs up a complex range of emotions from sorrow to pride and reverence to grace.

Memorial Day is commemorated by many as a time to honor the legacy of those who died in service for our country’s freedom. The lives, time and service of those men and women we have lost are the immeasurable cost of our freedom.