Oct. 3, 2017 is a significant date for the Tobias family.
It was the day when Susan Tobias at the age of 49 and mother of three, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The devastating news “came out of the blue,” says Tobias. She is a now a survivor and credits her immediate and extended family with helping her and husband, Jeremy, while on her cancer journey.
“Cancer affects everyone in the family, not just the person diagnosed,” said Tobias. She adds, “My whole family was amazing.”
Like an exclamation point to her “my family was amazing” comment, let me introduce you to her 21-year-old son, Jack Tobias.
Jack will run a solo 12-hour marathon on the Sam Tobias Field at Garces Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is a convergence of multiple meanings for the Tobias family. The field at Garces Memorial Stadium is named after Jack’s great-grandfather, Sam. Oct. 3 will be the three-year anniversary of his mother’s diagnosis. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as a board member of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, I encourage any and all activities which help educate, encourage and inform people of the benefits of early detection.
Jack, who is majoring in business ag at Cal State Bakersfield, has been a fitness enthusiast his whole life. He played multiple sports at Graces Memorial High School including football, baseball and track. Running 10 to 13 miles continues to be normal for Jack. But running a 12-hour marathon will be a new experience for him. Jack remembers he was 18 years old when his mom explained to the family of her breast cancer diagnosis.
“I remember I had to play a football game the very next day. I just didn’t know what to do,” he said.
Three years later, with counsel from his dad, he does now.
After speaking to his dad, who is CEO of the Community Action Partnership of Kern, Jack became more aware that COVID-19 was impacting fundraising for many of Kern County’s nonprofits like the Kern County Cancer Foundation.
According to Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, “We provide funding for patients in Kern County through a collaborative partnership with local healthcare providers and generous supporters. All monies raised are for qualified Kern County families affected by cancer.”
Jack decided he will be running a 12-hour marathon to honor his mother’s recovery and health and to “help raise money for the Kern County Cancer Foundation and to let people know they are not fighting this alone,” he said.
The Tobias family is no stranger to the catastrophic effect cancer can bring to a family. Both of Jack’s grandparents succumbed to cancer at young ages.
When Jack asked his parents what they thought of his running a marathon for 12 hours, “they thought I was crazy,” he explains. Susan quickly adds, “Jack is a very sentimental, caring, kind and amazing kid.”
Susan also said, “Getting your mammogram is very important. The sooner you are aware of it, the better.”
Jack will be with his support group of friends and family on the Sam Tobias Field at Garces Memorial Stadium this Saturday.
He is asking for donations either per mile or as a flat donation for the Kern County Cancer Foundation. His donation page is http://Kerncountycancerrunwalk.dojiggy.com/jacktobias.
For more information and to see how you can contribute to Jack's marathon fundraiser, contact Avila at the Kern County Cancer Foundation at 661-862-7145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.