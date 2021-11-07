STEVE FLORES: In the company of presidents and astronauts

It was 1961. I was in sixth grade and our student body elections were announced. I decided to run for safety chief of the Casa Loma Elementary School Council. I don’t believe you can find student safety chief on any current school councils at most elementary schools. You can find a plethora of armed police officers, surveillance cameras and vulnerability assessment experts who many believe are sadly needed to help provide critical peace of mind for schools.
I vaguely remember with the guidance of Casa Loma teachers and counselors, the safety chief of 1961 was responsible for student monitors, who during lunch and recesses reminded our fellow classmates to walk, not run in the hallways and the monitoring of our huge school bike cage. Back in the day, bike riding to school was a primary mode of transportation for a significant number of my fellow classmates. Many years before adult cross guards, safety monitors also helped direct students, not traffic, before and after school.
And safety monitors had our own “uniforms.” It was a thick white cloth sash belt with a badged shoulder harness. How important was being a school safety monitor in shaping student’s future career options? According to Wikipedia, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, Lee Iacocca, former chairman of the Chrysler Corp., and 21 astronauts are among the many who were once school safety monitors.
One of my running mates on the same Casa Loma School election ticket was Dick Cook, who ran for student body class president. Dick and I both, fortunately, won. Dick took the synergy of winning the school election, to many years later, becoming the chairman of Walt Disney Studios. I am sure having “president of the Casa Loma Elementary School Student Council” on his resume helped him secure his Disney chairmanship.
Looking back, it was my Tia Rusty who was my unofficial campaign manager and is one of the reasons I believe I won. As embarrassed as I was, she insisted I wear a home-made yellow cardboard star pinned to my shirt every day during school. My Aunt’s campaign slogan for me, “Vote for the man with the Star” helped me clinch my schoolwide victory. The fact that I ran unopposed helped tremendously.
So now when the topic comes up, I proudly let people know I am in the company of former United States presidents, dignitaries and astronauts who were once school safety monitors. And I add that I served on Dick Cook’s 1961 school cabinet as “head of security” for Casa Loma School. A bit of a stretch, I know, but allow me this one feeble discretion of attempting to establish a legacy for my children and grandchildren.
Speaking of grandchildren, all these Casa Loma School election memories came flashing back to me because of Ariyon, my 9-year-old grandson. Ariyon, who we have nicked named Ry Ry, recently ran for vice-president of the Granite Point School Student Council. When I heard of Ry Ry’s political aspirations, my grandpa helping mode was immediately engaged.
I thought of my Tia Rusty’s embarrassing yet successful “Vote for the Man with the Star” campaign. And then I thought I would offer my 30-plus years of communication, marketing and public relations experience to lend Ry Ry a helping hand to get him elected.
My common sense took over and realized Ry Ry’s independent decision to run for school office was courageous and significant in itself. And besides, his mom, Yvonne, and dad, Sean, had this well under control. Deciding to run for office, even at the elementary school age, made us very proud of Ry Ry.
We received word last week that Ry Ry didn’t get elected. So I called to help cheer him up and to explain to him deciding to run made Ry Ry a winner in our family. Cheering him up was not needed. When I spoke to him, he was gleefully planning next year’s campaign to run for school president.
I would never use my column to help sway a school student council election. I promise not to help next year if he runs again. Just remember, Ry Ry, he is our guy. Elect the man with a tie, Ry Ry. Hit the bullseye and vote for Ry Ry.
Good luck to all who run next year for school student council office.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.