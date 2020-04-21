Like many of you, my large family of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and family of the heart take “shelter in place” seriously. Family birthdays, deaths, births and anniversaries have all occurred during “shelter in place.”
Our natural family reflex is to be together to celebrate and support each other during these celebrations of life. Thank goodness for our younger generation who guide us old folk through Facetime, Skype, Zoom and other software, which helps us reignite our sense of family and community. Virtual reality has become our newest family member. I do miss my family, but this does help.
I am surprised at how much I miss my other family. They are my gym rat buddies at 24 Hour Fitness on Rosedale Highway.
For more than 17 years, my routine was the same nearly every weekday morning. With my car on autopilot, I would drop my daughter Brenna off at work at the KGET-TV 17 on L Street by 4:30 a.m. Even with all the challenges of construction and detours on 24th Street, I would somehow arrive in the Rosedale 24 Hour Fitness parking lot before 5 a.m. Alone in my car and my eyes shuttering between Stage 1 and Stage 2 non-Rem sleep, I would have the same mental conversation with my gym bag each morning. I would ask my gym bag, “Should we, or shouldn’t we get off?”
And inevitably, I would see one of my 5 a.m. gym rat buddies pull into the parking lot with the exact same expression of bewilderment, sleep-deprivation and surprise that we voluntarily arrived safely. Talk about peer pressure. My narcissistic self believes they have all come to see me sweat on the treadmill and stationary bike as a source of inspiration to boost their brain’s dopamine and serotonin levels. I can’t possibly let them down.
Truth be told and although I have not taken a formal survey, my educated guess is I am one of the oldest gym rats arriving by 5 a.m. If anything, they are watching to see when I will collapse on any of the exercise machines.
I have come to realize how important regular exercise is to my physical and mental health. Since the gym’s temporary closure due to COVID-19, I have also come to realize how important my gym rat buddies are to my mental health. Yes, we have those members whose total and absolute focus is their daily workout routine. I respect them. I know talking to them would shatter any sense of exercise etiquette and hinder the release of their sought-after endorphins.
I am reminded of the iconic “Cheers” television show, where everyone knows your name, when I think about my gym rat buddies. They have no problem interacting with others. Like characters from the 1982 television show, we can count on each other to help navigate through the anxieties of daily life. My gym rat buddies include a self-taught historian, pastor, opinionated political analyst, expert on non-traditional medication, conflict resolution novice and wannabe experts on almost any other topic.
I miss all my buddies but especially Rox, Sylvia, Blanca and Lorraine. They are my mental safe place at the gym. Well, maybe not Lorraine. I have known her for more than 47 years. She is a tough-love practitioner who holds no quarters with her viewpoints. She is usually my co-pilot on the treadmill and stationary bike where we hold informal family counseling sessions. We really should charge each other for therapy.
Like all of you, my daily routine has drastically changed. I now drive to Hart Park for a morning walk and prayer. There are very few people at Hart Park in mornings. They are mostly seniors who all walk twice as fast as me. And birds. Lots of different species of birds to make any ornithologist happy.
It is serene and beautiful at Hart Park in the mornings. It is very therapeutic, but it’s not the gym.
To my gym rat buddies, remember to finish strong and don’t let the old man in. I hope to see you sweating soon.
And to mi familia, I can’t wait for “shelter in place” to transform into “family party together.” We will have lots of making up to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.