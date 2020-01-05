I did not understand what my maternal grandma was really trying to say to me 55 years ago.
I was only about 14 years old. She had come to live with my dad and help raise my seven brothers and sisters after my mom had passed away. It’s been 58 years since my mom, Emma, has been gone.
My Grandma Ochoa and I were in our small kitchen on Watts Drive in southeast Bakersfield preparing dinner. Cooking with my grandmother was one our favorite activities. It usually meant alone time with her. One on one with our grandma was very precious.
She has been gone many years. What a family treasure she was, and how I deeply miss her and regrettably should have appreciated her more.
If you were alone in the kitchen with grandma it usually meant the rest of us were outside having dirt clog fight, reenacting our favorite scenes from the popular TV war series, “Combat,” or were busy playing baseball with our neighbors in our backyard.
One day, as she and I were alone cooking, she paused for a minute and sat me down at the tiny table in our kitchen. I don’t recall what we were talking about, but I remember her words precisely. She said, “Mijo, parents will spend half their lives worrying about their children. You children will spend half your lives worrying about your parents.”
Although I did not completely understand what she was trying to tell me, I knew it must have been it important because she said it with complete and total clarity and with absolute certainty.
Looking back, I think my grandmother was trying to explain to me the emotional pressure and financial hardship my dad was enduring at that time in our young lives. The ages of my siblings and me at the time of my mom’s passing ranged from 3 months to 17 years old.
Many years later, my grandma’s words would become true. My dad, Larry, a retired Marine Corps veteran who once was very a hardworking, active man, became ill and was wheelchair bound. Because of his physical limitations, he lived with my brother, Andy, and sister-in-law, Sandy, during the week. Until his passing, we had a family schedule where each one of my siblings took turns picking him up on Fridays and keeping him for the weekend.
As my wife, Susie, and I raised our children, my grandma’s words rang true again. With our children Nikki, Brenna, and Sean and Aaron, blessings abounded, but there was also plenty to pray about. Broken bones, tonsils extractions, illnesses and trouble at school were all part of the parent worrying process.
The only part of parenting I desperately wish I could change would be to have their mom still with us to see how proud they continue to make me. I lost my wife to cancer 6 years ago.
And while on Susie’s cancer journey, I saw my grandma’s word come to life again as my children became totally devoted to caring for their mother. And as age tries its best to catch up with me, I know they worry about me. I try adhering to the prolific words of director Clint Eastwood who, at the age of 88, said, “I just get up every morning and don’t to let the old man in.”
Each morning I pray for my parents, but I don’t worry about them now. I wish I could change it, but I have my children who I know worry about me.
Grandma, all those years ago, thank God, you were right.
Saying goodbye
The last time I saw Patricia Calvillo, she was dancing with her husband Richard at their daughter Lindsay’s wedding. She had a permanent smile that evening. If you did not know Pat, you would have never suspected she was ill. She lost her 6-year battle to cancer on Christmas Eve.
The Calvillos lost an irreplaceable mother and grandmother. We lost a dear friend who put others’ needs above her own. She was a lifelong friend to my wife and I know they are together in heaven watching over us all, sharing a bottle of wine while Pat tries to teach Susie how to play poker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.