STEVE FLORES: Grandma’s apron ... a treasured gift from heaven

My cousin Vicky invited my brothers and sisters to her home in Visalia. She recently lost her parents and had a few items she knew her Mom and Dad, our Tia Rusty and Uncle Joe, would want us to have.
When we walked into Vicky’s home, her living room and dining area were filled with hand-crafted, hand-painted, and amazing family artifacts made by my Tia and Uncle. From original paintings to Christmas ornaments to unique lace doilies, all items spoke to us of our rich past with Tia Rusty, Uncle Joe, cousins and large Flores family. As we looked through the family treasures, a twinge of unspoken sadness was cushioned by the feeling that my Tia and Uncle were happily watching from above as we laughed, recalled and missed our loved ones.
Included in the items were neatly stacked hand-made aprons worn by our Tia Rusty and our grandmother. Along with many other family items to take home, each of us was blessed with aprons.
After our visit, my sisters Espie and Nancy rode with me and my daughter Nikki back to Bakersfield. The majority of the one-hour ride home was me annoyingly asking them about aprons. “Do you wear one? If so, when? Who in our family wore an apron?”
So began my unscientific “apron” survey. I had no idea it would touch such a sentimental nerve with everyone to whom I asked, “Do you wear an apron?”
I asked both men and women. Most paused and answered, “That’s a really good question.”
The unconscious fluttering of their eyes told me their neuropathways were working hard to connect with their synapse to recall their fond apron memories. After a few seconds, they either said “yes” or they recounted how they rarely wear one but remember their mom, grandmother or great-grandmother wearing an apron. Several called me later the next day to tell me a forgotten apron story they were anxious to share.
I’ll start with the guys. Unanimously, they explained a man wearing an apron was an essential barbecuing tool. It was an opportunity to support their favorite sports team. In my family’s case that would be an abundance of Las Vegas Raider aprons with a smidgen of San Francisco 49’ers, Dallas Cowboys and one Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
I was surprised to learn that my sisters and many women still use an apron. Not only do they use them, but they have aprons for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren to wear when it’s time to join the fun of cooking with grandma. Many of the women, like my sister-in-law Mary, cited three times she generally wears an apron: when she bakes, or makes tortillas or tamales.
I asked everyone why they thought use of aprons was a tradition of the past. The one response came from a man, my brother from another mother, Rick Davis. He theorized the majority of meals today are already semi-prepared. According to Rick and many culinary historians, meal preparation of the past has been replaced by microwave ovens and ready-to-eat dishes you can quickly cook in your oven. According to the Kitchen of the Future website, “Most men and women are busy most of the day. As a result, most people are sadly too busy to enjoy cooking.” And the practical use of aprons was diminished.
A prized possession for many is a hand-made apron created from flour sacks from their grandmother or great-grandmother. The formula was said to have been one flour sack for an apron, two for a shirt, and three for a dress. To those who are blessed to have one, many considered grandma’s apron a treasured gift from heaven.
My apron memory is of my grandmother with a towel over her left shoulder, wearing her apron while cooking for 10 people. It reminds me of the love we tasted in the food she prepared. I cannot unsee her standing in our small kitchen without an apron.
To me, the apron is a humble garment portal to the traditions of our rich family history, not a relic of our past. It is also a symbol of hospitality, generosity and represents a family intact.
To all the Wonder Women who still able to wear aprons, I salute you.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.