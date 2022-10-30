 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEVE FLORES: Family is first and most important wealth

Tio WIllie1.jpg

A "small" family gathering of the Flores family for a visit from Tio Willie, center, in the plaid shirt.

 Courtesy of Steve Flores

With a touch to his mother’s headstone at Historic Union Cemetery, my Tio Willie said an emotional goodbye to his mom.

My Tio Willie Ochoa is a proud 92-year-old Korean War veteran. His mother was my maternal grandmother. Buried alongside grandma was his sister, my mom, Emma; and my dad, Larry. Tio Willie is the last of my 18 aunts and uncles. My dad, Larry, had 13 siblings. My mom, Emma, had five siblings. They are all gone now except for Tio Willie.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget