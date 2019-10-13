Is it a tool of the devil, a meaningless family game or mental wormhole between the dead and the living? The Halloween season is the perfect time to ask anyone who has touched or been touched by, what some people claim to be, the mystical powers of the Ouija Board. Flicker the lights, cue the smog machine and listen for Vincent Price laughing.
We decided to kick-start this Halloween season with a Family Halloween Night Movie. With the help of her sister Brenna and husband Carlos, my daughter Nikki redecorated our home in Haunted Mansion style motif. We thought a movie night would help set the mood for the Halloween season.
Brenna and I screened movies to make sure we selected one that was PG and age appropriate for my granddaughter Ms. Haley (Haley) and grandsons Ry Ry (Ariyon) and “C” (Cameron).
The screening process brought up great conversation between Brenna and me. “What was your favorite scary movie growing up?” we asked each other. On the top of my list is “The Exorcist” with Linda Blair’s possessed spinning head. I must have watched the movie “The Fog” on a cold foggy night because it makes my scariest-of-all-time movie list. “The Fog” is about a mysterious iridescent fog that creeps into a small coastal town bringing vengeful ghost of mariners seeking revenge. If you hear a pounding on your front door on a cold foggy night, don’t, I repeat, don’t answer it.
Brenna’s best horror movie was the original “Halloween” movie. After being locked up in prison for 15 years, Michael Myers escapes on Halloween night and in his gray jumpsuit and hockey-looking mask, hunts his next victims. Her next pick is “Nightmare on Elm Street.” Freddy Krueger, a disfigured midnight slasher, preys on teenagers in their dreams and in their reality.
None of those movies made the “Halloween Family Movie Night” list. Brenna reluctantly agreed with showing our family the PG rated “Ouija” movie. The 2014 supernatural horror film revolves around a group of friends who play with the Ouija Board and pay with their lives. All done in good taste, of course.
I sent out the invitation to my children which read, “Family Halloween Movie Night. Everyone must play. Be afraid. Be very afraid.”
The invite was printed on a Ouija Board invitation.
My adult daughters Nikki and Brenna's bristled response was swift, stern and direct. Almost in unison they said, “There is no way we are playing with a Ouija Board and there is no way our nephews and nieces are playing with it either!”
I wasn’t going to let anyone play with a Ouija Board in our house, but I did like the fear factor created by the remote possibility of my adult children having to play it.
In case you have never heard of a Ouija Board, you play by sitting around the board with others and placing your fingertips on a teardrop planchette and ask questions. The planchette mystically moves from letter to letter, number to number and yes or no to answer your question. On the board is the alphabet displayed in semi-circles above the numbers 0 – 9. The words “yes” and “no” are on top with the word “good-bye” on the bottom of the board. The planchette has a small window in the middle which you can reportedly hold up and look through it so see the spirits you have summoned.
According to recognized Ouija historian Robert Murch, the board first appeared publicly in 1891 in an advertisement as a “wonderful talking board which magically answered questions about the past, present and future with marvelous accuracy.”
Before we played the movie “Ouija,” we explained to the young children never to play with it and how dangerous it could be. The movie received an eight scream rating … which means my grandchildren enjoyed watching their aunt scream at the top of her lungs eight times during the movie.
So is the Ouija Board designed to open the gates of hell, to open communication with wandering ghosts you summoned or designed to just to open your wallet?
Go to your nearest Ouija Board and just ask … just not in my house.
Happy Halloween.
