For one night at the Hollywood Bowl, they were the self-proclaimed “Fabulous Four” who were the backup singers and dancers for Janet Jackson. At least that’s how Janet made them, and all 1,200 fans, feel at her June 10 sold-out concert. According to my daughters Brenna and Nikki, my daughter-in-law Yvonne, and niece Tish Godina, no one was sitting, everyone was singing, and everybody was dancing in their seats for the entire concert.

For those of you not familiar with Janet Jackson’s 50-year career, she grew up as the youngest sister of Motown’s famous Jackson 5, which included Michael. Yes, that Michael. She was predestined to follow her brothers’ musical footsteps and establish her own mega solo career. According to Billboard Magazine, she has 10 Hot 100 No. 1 singles, 16 Hot R&B No. 1 singles, and 20 Hot Dance/Club Play No. 1 singles.

Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.

Tags

Recommended for you