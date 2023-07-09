For one night at the Hollywood Bowl, they were the self-proclaimed “Fabulous Four” who were the backup singers and dancers for Janet Jackson. At least that’s how Janet made them, and all 1,200 fans, feel at her June 10 sold-out concert. According to my daughters Brenna and Nikki, my daughter-in-law Yvonne, and niece Tish Godina, no one was sitting, everyone was singing, and everybody was dancing in their seats for the entire concert.
For those of you not familiar with Janet Jackson’s 50-year career, she grew up as the youngest sister of Motown’s famous Jackson 5, which included Michael. Yes, that Michael. She was predestined to follow her brothers’ musical footsteps and establish her own mega solo career. According to Billboard Magazine, she has 10 Hot 100 No. 1 singles, 16 Hot R&B No. 1 singles, and 20 Hot Dance/Club Play No. 1 singles.
But enough about Janet. It’s the “Fabulous Four” I want to talk about with you.
For Christmas I was blessed to be able to gift my youngest daughter Brenna four tickets to Janet Jackson’s sold-out “Together Again” tour. No, the concert was not an homage to Buck Owens' 1964 No. 1 hit “Together Again.” Instead, the tour’s name came from Janet’s hit single featured on her 1997 sixth album “The Velvet Rope.”
Brenna was excited to receive the four Janet Jackson concert tickets and had several months to decide who she would invite. After she made the invitation calls, a flurry of activities began to fall like dominoes. What are you wearing, who’s doing our make-up and hair, what about our nails, who’s driving, how are we getting there?
Watching from afar, the “Fabulous Four’s” enthusiasm, exuberance and their sheer joy preparing for the concert spread over six months was an unforgettable gift to me. This Christmas gift was like a birthday celebration without a birthday, a wedding party without a wedding, and a quinceañera festivity without a 15-year-old girl.
And if you are ever around their husbands Carlos, Mitchell, Sean, and brother Aaron, slowly walk up behind them and chant “Janet, Janet, Janet.” Watch their eyes roll to the back of their collective heads as they ask for a beer.
Brenna’s brother Aaron has threatened to disconnect the widescreen TV in his living room if another Janet Jackson video is ever played on it again. All in good fun, of course. At least I think he is joking.
“From getting ready, the drive, the venue and capturing everything around us, and accepting our beautiful singing voices, we didn’t want the night to end,” said Tish. Yvonne adds, “We were honestly all in the moment. I hadn’t been to a concert in years. I am glad I got to experience this with all these beautiful women.”
As Brenna’s older sister Nikki said, “You’re welcome, Janet. It was our pleasure to sing backup and dance with you!” Nikki adds, “But for me, it was the Fabulous Four who made the Janet concert amazing. These are the ones who make life beautiful for all of us.”
Brenna said, “I wish I could have captured every second of our trip. I enjoyed watching Nikki, Tish and Yvonne letting loose, having fun laughing, singing along with no worries. Just letting the music take over.”
“I was loving all four of us singing our hearts out, not caring if we didn’t hit the right notes. We were feeling the music in our soul, dancing away, ready to go on stage.”
Brenna, who has been to three Janet concerts, said, “Each concert I have been to holds a special place for me. One with my dad, one with my mom and now Nikki, Tish and Yvonne … all with people I love.”
Equal to who was on stage was with whom they were sharing this special evening.
And although I have failed to protect them from the dark pain of losing loved ones, I had the unique pleasure of quietly watching my “Fabulous Four’s” journey into this light of happiness and joy that they gleefully refuse to let fade away. I think being an earthly father is God’s small window into letting us see what being our heavenly “Father” must feel like.
