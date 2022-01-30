STEVE FLORES: East High grad inducted to Tejano Music Hall of Fame

You may not be familiar with the term “Tejano music,” but I’m willing to bet you have heard and perhaps even enjoyed a version of this unique style of music.
Don’t believe me? Here is your test.
Have you ever listened to the “Streets of Bakersfield” by Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam?
Bingo. You have listened to a version of the Tejano music genre.
Tejano music is generally defined by Wikipedia as a music “which combines Mexican-Spanish vocal styles with dance rhythms from Czech and German genres, particularly polka or waltz.”
“Streets of Bakersfield” was first recorded by Buck Owens. It has been said that Dwight Yoakam persuaded Buck to join him on a re-make of his 1972 song. After the duo performed it on a CBS television show, they recorded and released the song, which reached No. 1 in Billboard Magazine’s Hot Country Singles.
I spoke to Jim Shaw, leader of the Buckaroos, a long-time Buck confidant, and everything-Owens-expert who has shared with me Mexican music’s influence on the country music legend.
According to Shaw, whenever Buck had the opportunity, he would give credit to Mexican music with how the Bakersfield Sound was developed. “Just listen to the drums and bass on many of our songs,” said Shaw. Even to the untrained ear, undeniable similarities abound. To many, the most obvious example is the accordion playing by acclaimed Tejano musician Flaco Jimenez on the song “Street of Bakersfield” which draws comparison to a Mexican polka.
So why this quick lesson on Tejano music?
I received a message from friend Benny Carrizales who explained to me an East Bakersfield High school graduate had just been inducted into the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame. The acronym R.O.O.T.S. means “Remembering Our Own Tejano Stars.” Manuel “Meme” Garcia, who by day owns and operates Garcia’s Collision Center in Bakersfield, transforms himself at night into a local and now national Tejano accordion music legend.
I recently spoke to Meme, who had just returned from Alice, Texas for his “Pioneer” induction into the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame. Meme, who has been playing his accordion since he was 11 years old, said at the induction: “Accordion playing runs in my family. It’s in my heart and I credit my tios with instilling Tejano music into my blood.”
Reading Meme’s 56-year biography of playing music is similar to taking a Ph.D. course in Tejano musicology. Meme joins Tejano music legends Selena - Queen of Tejano Music, Freddy Fender and Flaco Jimenez as Tejano Hall of Fame inductees.
Before music is even mentioned, a common sentiment from people who know Meme, speak of how genuine, caring and honest he is toward his family and friends. Denise Enriquez, a long-time Garcia family friend, says, “Meme is kind, caring and giving. He is a great part of our community which rarely receives acknowledgment.”
Benny Carrizales echoes Denise’s sentiments. “As an important member of our community, Meme runs a successful business and has become a local entertainment legacy," Carrizales said. "The culture of Mexican music is important, and Meme promotes it when he performs. Hopefully he will instill it in our younger generation. It’s a style of music not taught in schools but nonetheless important to our culture.”
Carrizales added: “Friendships and helping wherever he can, is the kind of love Meme has chosen.”
There are five generations of Manual Garcias in Meme’s family. I spoke to Manual number 4 and asked him what it meant to see his dad receive this award. Manual said: “I am honored to be his son. Music runs very deep in our family. He taught me music and how it brings our family together.”
Meme has been playing Tejano music for more than 56 years and performs regularly in Bakersfield and surrounding cities with his conjunto band, “Los Corpeños.”
I asked him for advice for current and aspiring musicians. Meme said: “If people are dancing, they like your music. If they sit and stare, they don’t. Play music they can dance to.”
From the dance halls of Bakersfield to the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame in Alice, Texas.
Congratulations, Meme. Please thank your family and especially your tios for us.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.