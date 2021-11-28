STEVE FLORES: 'Congas' made everyone feel like family

It was unusual to see social media explode with so many messages of sorrow, bereavement and sadness. A multitude of accolades usually reserved for popular politicians, people who held positions on civic boards, or a high-profile community activist were instead homages for Tony “Congas” Hernandez, a local musician. Facebook tributes following Tony’s untimely death seemed non-stop.
Over the years Tony played congas with seemingly every local Latin-based band. Tony’s conga playing was part of the local music scene for so long, most people can’t imagine our music scene without him. He once played with Thee Majestics, a band in which I play bass guitar.
Three days prior to his October birthday, Tony unexpectedly passed away at the age of 61. He leaves behind his children Valerie, Michael, Sabrina, Monique, many fans, and friends.
The adulation shown to Tony after his death was impossible to ignore and caught my interest. I wanted to learn more about the father, friend and musician who will be missed by so many.
Tony’s signature chest-length goatee and stylish fedora hats initially gave you the impression of an unapproachable person longing for a confrontation. But when he smiled, his friendly, kind and caring persona radiated a huge grin and let you know Tony was very approachable, friendly and caring. Not even his sunglasses could hide Tony’s smiling eyes.
One of Tony’s best friends, Al Ortiz, said, “The word ‘no’ wasn’t part of Tony’s vocabulary, especially when it was for someone needing help.” Thirty-five years ago, Al nurtured Tony’s artistic skills into a long career of car painting. Ortiz adds, “Tony had the keys to my house. That’s how much I trusted him. I would call him and without me asking, he wanted to know when I needed him and how long I needed him to stay at my home.”
Benny Carrizales, keyboard and vocalist for Tony’s latest band, “The Brothers of Latin Rock”, said, “In the 25 years I have known Tony, I never heard him say anything negative about anyone.” Carrizales adds, “Tony made everyone feel special. He had a way of making everyone feel like his family.”
I asked Manuel Guiterrez, owner of the Element Venue and Banquet Center, why he thought there was an outpouring of sympathy for Tony. Guiterrez said, “He was the most kind-hearted person. Tony was always willing to help anyone.” Guiterrez recalls his own struggle with his business during the pandemic.
“Tony was the one person who came to talk to me and provide encouragement and suggestion on how to expand my business during those trying times," he said. "Because of Tony’s suggestions I now have my growing Element business plus food preparation contracts. Tony’s ideas helped my business survive the pandemic.”
Guiterrez adds, “Regardless of how busy Tony was, whenever we had an event, Tony would make an appearance to see how he could help or support the event.” The only time he could sadly recall Tony missing any events were two recent fundraisers. Both fundraisers were to help the Hernandez family with their father’s funeral expenses.
“Out of habit, I kept looking for Tony, but obviously he wasn’t there,” Guiterrez said. “My best friend’s presence. That’s what I will miss the most."
Tony’s successful community involvement was not with any organized groups. It was usually just Tony gladly helping, organizing, or directing people to resources that could possibly help. In a poignant final act of communal friendship, family and people whom Tony made feel like family, donated money to cover the costs of his funeral. Further evidence Tony’s persona on and off the stage was a magnet for positivity and joy.
I am sad I didn’t know Tony better. The common thread with people I interviewed was Tony’s ability to make everyone he met feel special.
Prolific words written by Tony on his Facebook page seemed to foretell his way-to-soon and unexpected death, “Life is a present. Enjoy this gift and share your God-given talents.”
Well said Tony. Well said.
“Congas” made everyone he met feel like part of his family. A great legacy to leave your children. Tony’s funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Boulevard.
