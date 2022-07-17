STEVE FLORES: Beach scars explained as badges of honor

His long face and sad eyes told me my 10-year-old grandson, Ry Ry, was having a difficult day. I sat next to him on the picnic bench to find out what was wrong. He was feeling jinxed because of his multiple mishaps on our recent camping trip to Morro Strand Beach.
Thankfully, all his misfortunes injured his pride more than any physical damage. His last injury was a bruised and bloody knee which required Neosporin, bandages and tender love from Nurse Tish, mom, dad, aunts, uncles, his big Wavehog family ... and of course grandpa. Wavehogs is the name of our group of family and friends who have been going beach camping every summer for the past 37 years.
To try and assuage him from the sadness, I called his dad, Sean, over to where a somber Ry Ry and I were sitting. I asked his dad to show us his nose. I explained to Ry Ry that if you look really close you will see three cat-like scratch marks on the bridge of his dad’s nose. I asked Ry Ry if his dad had ever explained those scars. A teary-eyed Ry Ry sniffled, “No.”
I explained to Ry Ry that way before he was born, his grandma Sue dropped me, his young Aunt Bea, Aunt KiKi, Uncle No No, and his dad at Hermosa Beach. Grandma Sue left me in charge while she went for a short therapy shopping trip to a nearby mall.
“As your aunts and I were setting up our spot on the beach near the shade of the Hermosa Beach Pier, his dad and Uncle No No rushed out to the not-so-calm ocean waters. I looked up to see where they were and with a blink of an eye, they were already rolling out to the shore break like empty soda cans,” I explained.
I quickly ran to grab Uncle No No while a kind onlooker grabbed his dad. We sat them down on our beach towels. By the looks on their faces, neither of them had any sense of the danger they were just in, even though a wave had pushed his dad into the concrete pier post. A lifeguard who had witnessed the whole incident came over to apply medication and bandages to his dad’s bloody nose.
“Your dad did not shed a tear. They both wanted to go back in the water as soon as possible. Your aunts and I made them sit for a while as we reexplained the rules of going to the beach and for your dad’s nose to stop bleeding,” I told Ry Ry.
No cell phones existed in those days, so we had safe fun the rest of the day while I awaited both the inquisition and silent treatment expected from Grandma Susie on our long drive home to Bakersfield.
This true story lightened Ry Ry’s spirit, but not completely. So, I explained those scratches on his dad’s nose were like a badge of honor for most Wavehogs.
Still not convinced, I showed Ry Ry the half-inch scar between my eyebrows. I asked if he wanted to know how Grandpa got the beach scar. He whimpered a “Yes.”
I gave Ry Ry the condensed version of how in summer of 1969, I went to Crescent Bay in Laguna Beach where I had the best body surfing week in my life. I explained to him, “I have no evidence of this, but I believe the term ‘wipeout’ was born after beachgoers saw me crash and burn where in one unforgettable wave, Grandpa lost his swim fin, his high school class ring, almost lost his Hang Ten swim shorts, had sand burn from my neck to my belly button and was bleeding from my forehead.”
I explained the bandaged scars Ry Ry has now, were like his dad’s and mine, were a Wavehog badge of honor.
As he looked at my scar, Ry Ry’s eyes turned from sadness to wonderment.
Ask him now how many beach scars he has and instead of being embarrassed, he now proudly explains those eight he “earned” on this year’s beach trip
Are beach scars reminders of summers filled with family, love and unforgettable Wavehog memories?
Just ask Ry Ry.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.