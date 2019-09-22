“Your life is your message.”
How many of us can subscribe this to our life? Until several years ago, little did I know that how much of an impact this quote would have on me. And how it eventually brought me to a man I peripherally learned about in high school.
I was never a good history student. Growing up in southeast Bakersfield in the 1960s had a way of distracting you with the immediate needs of the day.
That all changed on Nov. 22, 1963.
On that day, a group of my friends and I were hanging out on the Golden State Junior High School playground. Our classmate Donny Poteet ran up to us and said, “Have you heard the news? President Kennedy has been shot.” At 13 years old, many of my classmates and I didn’t have the maturity or moral consciousness to fully understand the world impact of what had just occurred.
It wasn’t until recess was over and we returned to our classrooms that the first inkling of how the catastrophic act would come to traumatize our nation.
In each classroom hung a small American flag that we all saluted every morning. Later that November day, our principal, Mr. Chism, came into each classroom, and as he wrapped a black ribbon onto each small flagpole, he announced that President Kennedy had just died. Teachers openly sobbed.
Five years later, I remember watching the evening news when they announced Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed. The next day at South High School, our English teacher, Mr. Miller, completely ditched his normal daily lessons on adjectives and verbs and spent the class detailing King's influence. Mr. Miller wanted to make sure we all understood what “we as a people getting to the promised land” meant.
Two months later, Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated. I remember going to bed after watching the news of the shooting with my dad. We went to bed not knowing if Kennedy would live through the night. The following morning my dad woke me up and said, “He died.” I remember staying in bed a few minutes longer and worrying about what could possibly happen next.
I have many regrets as a student. As I have matured, I realize I should have studied harder, learned more about the civil rights struggle and been more involved with equal justice.
This time in my life I am having a second chance to learn more about people who have lived and died for the principle of political and social change through nonviolent civil disobedience.
One such person was Mahatma Gandhi.
In high school, we peripherally learned about how Gandhi was the leader of India’s nonviolent independence movement against British rule.
What I don’t remember about Gandhi in high school was his influence on world leaders like the Kennedys, Martin Luther King Jr., Kern County’s own Cesar Chavez and many other equal-justice leaders.
What renewed my interest in Gandhi after all these years?
I was asked to moderate the Bakersfield Interfaith Conference at Cal State Bakersfield several years ago. One of the speakers recounted a story about an interview Gandhi gave. The reporter asked Gandhi, “What is your message to your followers?” Gandhi simply answered, “My life is my message.”
And that quote has sent me on a journey to learn more about Gandhi and his life philosophies. I am not a Gandhi expert nor am I a studied proponent of his works, but I am a believer in equal rights for all people.
There is much more for me to learn about Gandhi and his influence on history. We all have a chance to come closer to history this Saturday, Sept. 28, at CSUB. In partnership with the local Gandhi Committee for Truth and Nonviolence, the Kegley Institute of Ethics fall lecture series will feature Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Arun Gandhi. His topic will be “Lessons Learned from My Grandfather: Nonviolence in a Violent World.” Additionally, Nipun Mehta, founder of Servicespace, will be speaking on “Bridging the Internet with the Inner-Net.” The event is free to the public. For additional information, go to www.csub.edu/kie.
Remember, your life is your message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.