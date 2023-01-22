 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEVE FLORES: A wedding anniversary, indoor camping trip and a Barbershop Quartet

BBBSHOP.jpg

A Barbershop Quartet surprises Nikki and Carlos Ortiz at their wedding anniversary brunch.

 Photo by Tish Godina

Smoke detectors blaring, popping confetti-filled balloons, barbecuing outdoors in torrential rain and the noise level of a Chuck E. Cheese would minimally describe this last three-day weekend celebration with my family.

The reason for this annual event?

Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.

Coronavirus Cases