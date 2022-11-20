STEVE FLORES: A Thanksgiving prayer for us die-hard Raiders fans

Loyalty, honor, fidelity, commitment and tolerance.
These are a few characteristics many psychologists and marriage counselors say contribute to a successful relationship, marriage, or partnerships. Some cultural scholars assign many of those attributes to loyal National Football League fans ... even to the Raider Nation, which is the unofficial name for the Las Vegas loyal Raiders fans. Raiders fans consider the Raider Nation to be the one true sports nation and no matter the circumstances, are the most loyal, proud, and committed fans in all sports.
For the record, many sports aficionados claim the Raider Nation has more booster fan clubs in more countries than any other sports team. Most of the Raider Nations have unearned bad reputations. Evidence of how misunderstood the Raider Nation is was apparent when Ray Ratto of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “Aren’t any of them worried there might be a hell?” He never met the Raider Nation booster clubs here in Kern County, whose loyalty to the Raiders is matched by their fundraising events to help those in most need in our community.
Several sources claim the Raiders sell more team merchandise than any other NFL franchise. Some consider the Raider Nation as a global renegade sect with an ethnic diversity worthy of comparison to the United Nations. Each Sunday on game day, the Raider Nation and their beloved Black Hole sitting in the end zone, have a Halloween-like atmosphere with costumed fans like Gorilla Rilla, Metal Cindy and El Cucuy.
I appreciate readers who have followed my self-indulgent writings of local people, community and family. I remind you I am a loyal Raiders fan, and it pains me to write “Las Vegas” in front of “Raiders.”
No one asked my opinion, but I believe the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium should have been a non-affiliated NFL stadium. Just as the NFL sells out games in Mexico and London, imagine the excitement of different opposing NFL teams coming from across America into Las Vegas to play each football Sunday.
Raiders should have stayed in Oakland. Just saying.
My daughter Brenna refuses any items, clothing, or fan merchandise labeled with the “Las Vegas” Raiders' moniker or logo. Like her dad, it will always be the Oakland Raiders. My family are primarily Raiders fans. I don’t know how it happened, but my son Sean and his family are San Francisco 49er fans and son-in-law Carlos is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. For everyone else, it’s our silver and black Raiders.
Also please note I am the least qualified person to write with any sense of expertise regarding the Raiders, their fans or colorful history.
I can say this with total certainty. The Raider Nation is being tested this football season. Our Raiders are having a very bad football season this year. Did I say very bad? I meant excruciatingly bad.
The Raiders lost their seventh game of the season to a team who just fired their head coach and most of his staff. They replaced him with a man who has never coached a game at the NFL or college level. Some suggest it was one of the most embarrassingly losses in Raiders history.
Almost everyone has an opinion about how to fix the Raiders. Just ask my Godson Jason Mesa, my daughter Brenna, my son Aaron’s barber, or the Raider tatted guy parked next to me at the gas station.
The jokes are relentless.
Where is the one place in Las Vegas Raiders fans are guaranteed to lose? Allegiant Stadium.
How do Raiders fans count to 10? 0 and 1, 0 and 2, 0 and 3 …
I refuse to assign blame to any one Raiders player or coach because I’m not that football smart. I do know it's three days before Thanksgiving, so I offer this prayer:
I am thankful for the health and many blessings of family, friends and readers like you.
Yesterday we played the Denver Broncos whose dismal season matches ours. For the love of God and bragging rights to the only two Bronco fans I know, Jim Scott and Jim Tripeny, I pray and would be forever thankful if we beat the Broncos and won our last remaining games.
Have an abundantly blessed Thanksgiving … even you Bronco fans.