 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEVE FLORES: A Thanksgiving prayer for us die-hard Raiders fans

Bren and me.JPG

Columnist Steve Flores and daughter Brenna enjoy walking through legendary tailgating at Oakland Coliseum.

 Photo by Nikki Ortiz

Loyalty, honor, fidelity, commitment and tolerance.

These are a few characteristics many psychologists and marriage counselors say contribute to a successful relationship, marriage, or partnerships. Some cultural scholars assign many of those attributes to loyal National Football League fans ... even to the Raider Nation, which is the unofficial name for the Las Vegas loyal Raiders fans. Raiders fans consider the Raider Nation to be the one true sports nation and no matter the circumstances, are the most loyal, proud, and committed fans in all sports.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget