I have a great social distancing anti-boredom activity for adults. If you are sheltered in place, and want a new activity to take you mentally elsewhere, Kern County of Old can be your new happy addictive habit.
It’s easy, free and will make you long for the easygoing days of shopping at Zody’s or picking up a pair of new Levi’s from Miller’s Outpost. You can close your eyes and remember the joy of seeing power boats at Hart Park. Or sit silent for a second and you can almost hear, “This is Hal Laffoon reporting” on KAFY Radio. And you can almost taste a slice of Sunbeam Bread that was delivered fresh to your home.
Thank goodness to my new friend Robin Acevedo. She referred me to Kern County of Old. Since its inception in June 2015, the Facebook page has drawn 39,431 members. Created by David Dyas and because of heavy traffic, the site is now being co-administered by his buddy Pete Loveless and other loyal fans of Kern County history.
As Winston Churchill reportedly once said, “History is written by the victors.” That implies history is not grounded in facts; rather, it’s the winner’s interpretation that prevails. The antithesis to Churchill’s remark is Kern County of Old.
According to Dyas, all contributions to Kern County of Old are provided by their members who are young and old.
Speaking to Dyas, a former resident of Kern County who now resides in Utah, he says, “The information shared by members is so interesting that some who have never been to Kern County, are now members of our page. Because of Kern County of Old, I am learning things about Kern County I would never had known. This history seems to connect everybody who visits.”
Want proof? I have tried this experiment with family members and friends. Depending on their age, their reactions have all been almost identical. As my good friend Nancy Hopkins said during her test, “I can barely remember what I had for breakfast, but when you said Sackette & Peters, I instantly remember the heating fan I bought from that store 40 years ago. And it still works!”
Be prepared to be in a lengthy but joyful conversation with whomever you test. Traveling down this memory lane is as much fun as watching Burleigh Smith get the giggles during a live KERO newscast. Yes, it’s on Kern County of Old.
This test won’t work on my adult children. They are way too young to understand why us older folk would get so giddy when I say how I remember shopping at Kinney Shoes or looking at the newest albums at World Records. I can’t prove it, but I bet as a young child George Lucas was shopping in Brocks one day with his Mom. George saw the suction tubes and the inspiration for "Star Wars" was born. Don’t know about the suction tubes? Ask your grandparents.
Or how about the anticipation of picking up film at the Kodak Fotomat drive-thru. Speaking of drive-thrus, how about getting fresh milk from Larson’s Dairy Drive-thru? Or watching in stunned amazement when Hazel Allen announced her skin cream was so pure you could eat it…and she did on TV!
The Facebook description reads: “The history of Kern County through photos and stories of the past from reader contributions…” Visit Kern County of Old and you will find advertisements for the opening of the largest pool in the west, the Union Avenue Plunge on May 14, 1916. Ads for Bucko’s Hamburger Stand, Joe Gottlieb’s Seat over City, Golden Crust Bakery and the Bakersfield Dodgers. Remember eating at Perry’s Salad Bowl, Freddie’s Top of the Hill or the Cask and Cleaver Restaurant?
I make a motion to have Kern County of Old be designated an historical social media landmark. Any seconds on the motion?
There is so much to rediscover with Kern County of Old. It’s just so much darn fun. Hey, David Dyas, you should turn it into a game board. Thank you, Robin, for the joy of remembering when I think we all need it most.
Thank you, Kern County of Old, and reminder, pick up your soxs and go to the Fox!
