I know my neighbors have been curious.
Since March of this year, myriad news reporters, radio personalities, meteorologists and recognizable attorneys have been showing up at our home.
“What the heck is going on?” neighbors have asked as a parade of well-known local personalities enter our home.
I happily explain that all of them will be performing with my band Thee Majestics at this year’s Media Music Jam, June 24, at the Crystal Palace. These people are coming for rehearsals to prepare for the event, I gladly explain. I also add, “With the help of many people, I produce the Media Music Jam for Kern County families who need financial help while on their cancer journey. Want to buy a ticket?”
For each rehearsal, my daughter Brenna transforms our living room into a mini studio. Brenna, who can now add stage manager or roadie to her resume, moves all the amps, keyboards and guitars into our living room for each session.
My daughter Nikki, who is the perfect hostess, offers snacks, drinks and great conversation as performers wait at our kitchen bar for their turn to practice. Many familiar faces are welcomed back, and many new faces have become new family friends.
My children often remind me rehearsals at our home are the only time they get to see and hear the performers who sing the night of the concert.
Let me explain.
MMJ is a family event produced by my family. My daughters, sons, nephews, nieces and family of the heart all work the night of the MMJ. And I mean work. Watching the concert is rarely afforded to them because of the numerous activities swirling around the Crystal Palace. Raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing, and getting the performers on the stage in time for their songs are all part of the carnival atmosphere and frenzied joy of my family volunteering. Equal to the importance of the personalities on stage are my family helping back stage.
And further proof of a family affair, Rick Davis, my brother from another mother, MMJ musical director and keyboardist, welcomed the gift of an Ibanez guitar donated by his son Jonathan. You may know Jonathan. He just happens to be the lead singer for KORN, the internationally famous nu metal band. The guitar will be auctioned at MMJ. The winning bid will receive the guitar autographed by all members of KORN and a private meet-and-great with Jonathan at KORN’s recording studio. The KORN guitar is one of many auction and raffle items to be won at MMJ.
For almost all the performers, MMJ is very personal.
Rachelle Murcia, news anchor for KBAK-TV 29, explains how her breast cancer diagnosis has affected her MMJ participation.
“This is my third year participating in the Media Music Jam," Murcia said. "But this is the first year I am performing as a cancer survivor. I have never experienced the kind of support and love from a community when I went to battle. This community became my army. That’s why I am happy to help others here locally fighting and needing some support, even if that comes at the cost of other ears and my singing voice.”
Not to worry about those ears, Rachelle. If you ever decide to quit the news business, you could easily have a career in the music business. She, like many of the MMJ performers, are going to surprise the crowd with how good they are ... and I mean, really good.
MMJ is one of many fundraisers held to help the growing number of Kern County families with the devastating cost of cancer care and treatment. All MMJ proceeds benefit qualified Kern County Cancer patients through the efforts of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, of which I am a board member.
Kern County does not have a cancer treatment center for children. Any local child needing cancer treatment must travel out of Kern County for that care. MMJ proceeds will help with the financial costs and transportation needs for Kern County children with cancer needing to travel.
And although the MMJ is sold out, the need to help Kern County families continues to grow. Michelle Avila, director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, states, “Donations can be made directly at KernCountyCancerFoundation.org. We and the families we are blessed to help, and appreciate every penny.”