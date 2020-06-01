Today, June 1, is my birthday. I am 70 years old.
The famous music legend Prince had an interesting birthday philosophy. “Everyone has one birthday. The day you were born,” he stated. He explained how refusal to commemorate his own birthday kept him young. His tragic death in 2016 at the age of 57 brought a screeching halt to his concern over aging.
I must say I tend to agree with part of his birthday philosophy but with a slightly different approach. I am not sure at what age I began to feel this way, but I believe mothers should be celebrated in equal measure on the “birth” day of their children. We may have empathy, but one thing most men may have in common is the inability to understand the profound physical and emotional impact birth has on women.
Believe me, I do not pretend to be an expert on this matter. The only expert who can speak to this are mothers. I genuflect and bow to all mothers. Yes, I was there for the birth of my children, Nikki, Brenna, and twin sons Sean and Aaron, but it was my wife, Susie, like all mothers, who deserve complete and total credit for the miracle of giving birth.
And like clockwork, on my children’s birthdays, they ask annual questions like what time were we born, what did you think the first time you saw me, do you remember the first time you held me?
I answer their questions this way.
When your sister Nikki was born, and upon first sight, I absolutely knew I could not love another human being as much as her. God’s miracle of childbirth through your mom provided the blessing of instantaneous love for this new human being I am meeting for the first time. Total and absolute love.
Then later came Brenna. And then Sean and Aaron. With the birth of each one of you I was in wonderment how God had created in me the ability to love each new child so completely and so absolutely. And with each birth, that awareness of God’s abundant resource of a giving love, brought me even closer to your beautiful mom.
Yes, I was there to hold your mom’s hand, wipe the sweat from her brow, help her with her Lamaze breathing techniques but she alone belongs in the exclusive Superwoman club of giving birth and the honor of being called Mom. And as I witnessed the birth of each of you, I realized your mother and child relationship is unmatched and indescribable in any form. I also realized that your mom knew you before you were even born.
As far as I can tell, no song exists titled “Happy Birthing Day to Mom.” I hope one of my readers proves me wrong and locates it or some aspiring song writer creates the lyrics and music.
When I was younger, I forecasted I would not live longer than my parents. My first milestone was to reach 33, the age of my mother when she passed. My father died at the age of 66. My next milestone is to live long enough to help and see my young grandchildren Carlios, Cameron, Haley and Ry Ry grow to their highest ambitions.
As most of you know, I come from a family whose DNA is comprised of a significant strand of party chromosomes. I appreciate my children, grandchildren, large family, and friends who have blessed me with many memorable birthday celebrations. None have I regretted — some I can barely remember the next day. Thank goodness for menudo. All have been joyful celebrations. This year we will have a scaled-down COVID-19 social distancing birthday party.
Some say when you turn 70, you go from being mature to being old. Like Prince, I reject that gerontology measure of aging. He may be knocking on my door every morning, but I don’t let the old man in.
It my world, moms should be celebrated in equal measure as the “birth” day of their children.
Even though my Mom has been gone many years, I will especially remember her today. Just the thought of her will help me feel loved even more.
Happy “birth” day Mom.
