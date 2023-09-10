May I please be in the room when you try to explain to your children how we used to take film from our cameras to a store to have it developed?
Your explanation may include something like this, “Back in the day, we would drop our film off at a nearby drug store, or Henley’s Photo or a Fotomat One Day Photo Service drive-thru booth scattered throughout every American city. Then come back two or three days later to pick up our pictures.”
I took photography at South High School in 1967. And yes, we developed our own film in a dark room, a skill set long ago forgotten, kind of like writing in cursive.
The “mobile videophone” was introduced to the United States in 2002. Time magazine lists it as one our most influential gadgets. According to the Android Authority, “once reserved for elite, it is now considered an essential tool for billions of users.” Unless you grew up before the 1990s, it’s hard to imagine our world without the ability of taking pictures every day, of everything, all the time, and to see it immediately.
All my siblings, including my baby brother Bobbie, grew up in that era without cell phones. Bobbie just celebrated his 64th birthday. As the youngest brother, he will always be my baby brother.
Bobbie was about 3 years old when our mom died from leukemia. He was one of my four brothers and three sisters my dad and maternal grandmother raised after my mom passed. Missing your mom never ever goes away, even after 60-plus years. With the help of a few black and white photos, my older brothers and sisters have memories of mom. Because my younger siblings were so young, they have little or no memories of mom and like Bobbie, very few if any pictures with mom.
Bobbie started asking about 30 years ago if anyone had pictures of he and mom. Because he kept asking, we all knew how important this was to him. That made it important to all of us.
The search began. My siblings and I scoured our own family albums. We did discover there were very few pictures of mom with any of us. Undaunted, we checked with all our cousins and even reached out to all our tios and tias. Each family has one aunt, uncle, or cousin who is the family archivist and keeps everything from photos to a detailed family tree dating back to Aztec cave paintings.
We exhausted every conceivable family source to find that one picture. Sadly, no luck. None with mom and Bobbie together.
Until we find one, we implemented plan “B.” My siblings sent me the best profile picture they could find of mom. Then my siblings sent me the best profile picture they could find of a young Bobbie.
Through the magic of Photoshop, I put mom and Bobbie together in one photo. I sent the combined photo to a pencil artist company and had them draw a rendering for me.
I was alone when the finished drawing finally arrived at my home. It arrived just days before Bobbie’s birthday. I took it back to my desk and opened the package. They did an outstanding job, and with a classy addition, drew my mom’s arm wrapped around Bobbie with her hand embracing his shoulder. When I saw it, I cried, as I am doing now typing these words.
We invited Bobbie and his wife, Yolanda, to stop by my home for a quick beer on his birthday. I asked all my children to be there. We toasted a cold one and brought him his present.
He opened the present, held the photo, and sat stunned for a few seconds, without a word. Then my baby brother could not hold back his tears. He touched the picture as though trying to reach out to our mom through the glass to feel what he could not remember ever feeling and until this day, ever seeing: he and mom together.
After we all composed ourselves, Bobbie thanked us for the gift and then like the 5-year-old brother in the picture, meekly asked, “Could we please keep looking?”
Anything for you, baby brother.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. The views expressed here are his own.