Eighth annual run/walk festival aids local cancer patients

For most young adults, turning 16 is a very important milestone. Schoolwork, stress, body image and getting your driver's license are common sources of worry for young adults. For 16-year-old Samantha Parrilla who attends Cesar Chavez High School in Delano add "mediastinal b-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma" to her and her mom's list of worries. It's difficult to pronounce until you are diagnosed with this type of cancer.
Diagnosed at 15 years of age, the cost of cancer care, transportation to and from treatment and the effects of cancer care weigh heavy on family, friends and absolutely unfairly to Samantha.
On Saturday, the Kern County Cancer Foundation is coordinating its eighth annual Kern Cancer Run/Walk Festival at Yokuts Park. People from across the community will turn walking, strolling, jogging and running into much needed dollars to financially assist young people like Samantha and other qualifying Kern County residents with transportation and related cancer treatment expenses.
The Run/Walk Festival is coordinated by the Kern County Cancer Foundation with numerous volunteers representing high schools, community organizations, health providers, media organizations and generous sponsors.
Michelle Avila, KCCF executive director states, "We hold this event each year to help recognize all cancer survivors regardless of diagnosis. Our Run/Walk Festival is more than just a run/walk ... it gives an opportunity for all cancer survivors, on treatment or not, to come out and have their friends, co-workers and family members rally around them and show their love and support."
Started in 2015, and after a COVID hiatus, the Run/Walk Festival is gaining momentum again.
This year event planners are anticipating approximately 400 registered participants. All levels of physical abilities are invited to join the event. You will see groups of people walking together in remembrance of a loved one or in support of a family member or friend on their cancer journey. You will also see wheelchairs, walkers, people using canes, and some participants with their pets. All are invited, including the serious runners who compete in every run/walk in the 5K run.
As a board member of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, I remember the first run/walk event held in 2015 with approximately 350 attendees. There was a definite air of celebration that day, which brought a strong sense of comfort to my family, and I know others who lost a loved one to cancer, including Avila who lost her father to cancer.
Avila comments, "We see teams dancing together, walking together and even crying together. Our hope is that each patient who attends feels supported by the community...whether it be by someone they know or someone they don't."
Why has "Festival" been added to the title of the event? It's because of the cheerleading squads, marching bands, live music, mascot races, face painting, opportunity drawings, food and the largest assembly of community organizations and vendors ever assembled for the Run/Walk Festival who are scheduled to inform, entertain and educate attendees.
Avila adds September is "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," so we are emphasizing the need to help support children, like Samantha and many other children, who need help with the basic need of getting to their treatments."
"Kern County currently is without a cancer treatment center for children," Avila said. "When a child in our county has been diagnosed, they must travel out of Kern County to places like Madera, San Francisco or Los Angeles for their treatment. The Run/Walk Festival helps pay for transportation desperately needed by the families."
The festival is free to attend. A special area in the Run/Walk Festival will be for cancer survivors. Registration fees for all cancer patients to participate will be waived. All others can register by going to KernCountyCancerRun.org.
I asked Samantha what she would say to people as they cross the finish line at the Run/Walk. I could hear her smile on the phone as she said, "You help my heart and gives me strength to keep fighting this dumb disease. Thank you for helping me live my life to its fullest."
Visit kerncountycancerfoundation.org for more information on how to be an advocate for Samantha and many other Kern County children and cancer patients.
Steve Flores is a board member of the Kern County Cancer Foundation. Email him at floressteve32@yahoo.com.