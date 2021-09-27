STEVE FLORES: Morning coffee with Dad

This is a father-daughter love story divinely arranged by happenstance, serendipity, or fate.
You can decide.
It starts with Michelle Avila’s dire need for morning coffee. Michelle is the executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation. Full disclosure: I volunteer to serve on her board of directors.
This father-daughter story also includes a ceramic decorative soup spoon, her broken Keurig coffee maker, the Far East Restaurant and an old box wrapped in duct tape left in her garage 13 years ago. This may sound convoluted, but I promise you, it will all make for a complete and engaging father-daughter love story.
Michelle and I had a breakfast meeting last week. The waitress came over and asked what we would like to drink. Before the waitress could finish her sentence, and with gentle urgency, Michelle pleaded, “Coffee please.”
Almost apologizing to the waitress, Michelle explained how coffee gave her brain a morning hug. Cradling and looking at her cup of freshly poured coffee like it was the Holy Grail, she told me this beautiful story about her dad, Ruben Chavez, who passed away 13 years ago from cancer.
Her story began with a mysterious ceramic soup spoon with floral design that she has, for no apparent reason, kept in her kitchen drawer for 13 years. It was the kind of spoon you would use when you have egg flower soup. The spoon didn’t match any of her other silverware. She didn’t have any idea from where it came. But for some reason she couldn’t toss out the unmatched spoon.
I was scratching my head, like you are probably doing now, asking what the heck does a soup spoon have to do with coffee?
Michelle went on to explain her Keurig coffee maker had recently broken. This is a catastrophic event in the Avila household. What was she to do?
Despite her coffee-less disorientation, she remembered her dad had a four-cup coffee percolator he used when he traveled. This was before hotels provided coffee makers in each room.
She explained her father had a habit of storing things for future use in boxes wrapped with duct tape. She remembered a small box in her garage wrapped in duct tape that had sat there for 13 years.
Could it possibly be?
She rushed out to the garage and found the duct-taped box and brought it into her kitchen. She quickly opened and it, indeed, was her dad’s four-cup percolator. It was almost like her dad placed it there knowing Michelle would need it one day.
The box contained all the important components needed to make coffee, except water. She set the percolator up on the kitchen counter, reached in the box for the coffee grounds and while searching she found the exact duplicate of the ceramic soup spoon she has been keeping all these years. The spoon was the perfect size for four spoonfuls of coffee grounds in the percolator.
Michelle has theorized the spoons “accidentally” came from Far East Restaurant, their favorite, in downtown Bakersfield.
Making coffee takes a little longer each morning for Michelle. She explains, “I’m not in any rush to purchase a new Keurig. “Using my dad’s percolator is like having him around … like having coffee with my dad every morning.”
Her story made me introspective.
What would you give to have coffee one more time with a deceased relative or friend?
Or to have your dad wrap his arms around you one more time showing you how to hold a bat.
Or to have your abuelita try one more time to show you how to roll tortillas correctly so they don’t look like a map of Canada.
And what would you give to have your mom show you one more time how to make her special sugar cookies?
Morning coffee with her dad helps Michelle carry his spirit of conquering the day and treating everyone with a smile and positive attitude.
A ceramic spoon, a Keurig coffee maker, the Far East Restaurant and an old box wrapped in duct tape left in a garage 13 years ago.
Happenstance, serendipity, God’s will or fate. You can decide.
Email contributing columnist Steve Flores at floressteve32@yahoo.com. His work appears here every third Monday; the views expressed are his own.