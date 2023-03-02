 Skip to main content
State rejects six San Joaquin Valley groundwater plans, which could bring enforcement action

A graphic shows the timeline from when a groundwater plan is found "inadequate" to potential enforcement action by the state Water Resources Control Board. Note the asterisk: "Board has discretion."

Six San Joaquin Valley groundwater agencies learned Thursday they could be subject to state enforcement action if they don’t redo plans to bring their aquifers back into balance.

In its final determinations, the Department of Water Resources said the inadequate plans either didn’t do enough to protect water quality, allowed for too much continued subsidence, set groundwater levels too low or some combination of the above.

