Reader: I was shocked when I saw the political cartoons in the Saturday, April 11, edition. The very first one showed an empty tomb of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with the caption "I guess he had enough of being quarantined ..."
Would you have put the leader of any other religion in a so-called comical position? I think not.
I think you should apologize to the many believers of Jesus Christ.
— Wanda L. Adams
Reader: When I canceled my subscription for The Californian April 11, I was asked if I had a reason why. At the time I didn't think my reason really mattered, but I have come to think otherwise.
Attached to this letter is a cartoon that came out in that Saturday's paper. I find it disgusting and offensive to disrespect Our Lord and Savior. I decided "not" to contribute to a news source that prints anything distasteful, especially about my Lord.
So, now you have my reason for cancellation, and I doubt very much that it matters. Freedom of the press is legal; but I have a free choice.
— Louise Brown, Taft
Peterson: I am truly sorry that offense was taken by this editorial cartoon that published in our Opinion section, a place where we try to give voice to a diversity of viewpoints on a wide range of matters.
When I saw this cartoon that a staff member had selected, my reaction was that the cartoonist demonstrated a great deal of creativity, combining current events surrounding COVID-19 with faith. I didn't see it as "disgusting and offensive," as Louise did.
So Louise, your opinion does matter. Wanda's opinion matters, too. That's why I am sharing what both of you wrote, even though I didn't see the cartoon the same way you did.
A newsroom colleague suggested I share this, too, just as I had shared some of this with him: Easter weekend was extraordinarily painful for me. Like everyone else who might have wanted to, I could not go to church. I could not travel to see my mom, who lives in another city, nor could she come to see me. I could not share a big meal with my friends, and I could not carry out baking traditions that have been a hallmark of my family's celebration for decades. Really all I was left with, on my absolute favorite day of the year, was praying "God, I really hate this, please help me to be patient," and eating frozen waffles.
That gives you a sense of where I was coming from in allowing that cartoon. That speaks to the "wanting to get out" that I think the cartoonist was trying to capture.
Peterson: During this pandemic, we'd like to honor front-line heroes. They could be doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, the hospital housekeeping staff or anyone working in health care. They could be your grocery clerk, postal carrier, veterinarian, plumber, teachers or any essential worker who is keeping us moving during these difficult times.
We have posted information on our Facebook page, where we are accepting submissions. It's simple: Just provide the person's name and photo, and a very brief description (one sentence is good) of what makes that person your front-line hero. It should take you less than five minutes to give a shoutout to people helping people.
We plan to publish as many as possible in the newspaper. Help us say a small "thank you" to those who deserve it.
Reader: I read with amusement the response from Panfilo Fuentes, arguably Robert Price’s most vociferous critic, in the April 18 edition of Sound Off.
I admit it took me some time to warm up to your softer approach to the zings directed at the paper and you, but the column is yours now and you shouldn’t try to mimic someone else’s style. The important thing is to maintain a forum that allows readers to vent, whether to praise or criticize.
Regarding a reader’s comment on short versus long news stories, I prefer a blend of both. Timely short articles and news digests blend well with more in-depth work required for meatier topics.
But that’s just my view as a news junkie having spent my entire 50-plus-year professional career as a journalist. ...
The job of informing Kern County of the news of the day is vital in the complex and frightening time we live in. The news media — especially print — is under extreme duress. Small-town papers so vital to the communities they serve face extinction due to the COVID-19 pandemic because small businesses they rely on for advertising revenue are shuttered. ...
Whether readers praise or vilify the newspaper, I pray they keep reading and subscribing. The alternative is unthinkable.
— Dennis McCall, Taft
Peterson: Dennis, your last paragraph says it all. I too hope that readers keep reading and subscribing — and praising, criticizing and questioning, too.
