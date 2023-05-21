 Skip to main content
SAL MORETTI: When can we stop our fighting and see each other?

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

My friends to the left may not appreciate this but sometimes you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. Not too long ago I chastised Speaker Kevin McCarthy in this space for not showing clear support for Ukraine in their war with the Russian invaders. Just a few weeks later, when a Russian journalist tried to get him to speak to his lack of support, Speaker of the House McCarthy veered away from the more radical right of his party and demonstrated the type of leadership needed. As I was vocal in my criticism, I should be vocal in my praise.

It happened at a news conference in Israel on May 1. This Russian “journalist” tried to imply that due to McCarthy’s previous statements, Republicans in the House might not be supportive of continued funding for Ukraine. McCarthy took exception and said, “Did he say I don’t support aid to Ukraine? No, I voted for aid for Ukraine. I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of children either. And I think for one standpoint, you should pull out and I don’t think it’s right and we will continue to support because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.”

