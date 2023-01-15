 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SAL MORETTI: What was there to push against? What was the final challenge of life?

Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

Sometimes, you have to see different things, to see things differently.

I recently visited my sister at The Villages in Florida, considered the largest retirement community in the country. I hadn’t been there before, and I was struck by the amount of activity this mostly retired and senior community had. The place is hopping, with golf courses everywhere and leisure activities dominating the landscape and the calendar.

Coronavirus Cases