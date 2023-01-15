SAL MORETTI: What was there to push against? What was the final challenge of life?

Sometimes, you have to see different things, to see things differently.
I recently visited my sister at The Villages in Florida, considered the largest retirement community in the country. I hadn’t been there before, and I was struck by the amount of activity this mostly retired and senior community had. The place is hopping, with golf courses everywhere and leisure activities dominating the landscape and the calendar.
It made sense that people who had committed their whole life to work could find a place where they could relax and leisurely enjoy the remainder of their lives in retirement. As more and more baby boomers reach that age, the place is growing so fast estimates are that 200,000 people (100,000 are there now) will be living there soon. As I am at retirement age and have attempted “retirement” a couple of times already, it intrigued me that this could be a path to choose.
A day in the life of these retirees went something like this: Get up relatively early to play golf, pickleball or another recreation activity. Join your foursome afterward for lunch. Go home, take a nap. Join some friends in the evening to listen to live music every night at the numerous Village squares, have a bite and a drink, maybe even dance the night away. Go home, get up in the morning, repeat. And the beauty of it was you could do it every day. Friday night, Monday morning — it seemed like no one knew what day it was; no one cared.
The people were so nice to each other. (There were few kids around to be grumpy old men toward.) Most everyone was on the same page in life, older, relatively affluent, in fact, everyone looked the same — gray-haired, Caucasian. (Not the women — hurray for hair coloring and anti-aging!) Driving around the neighborhood in their little custom-made golf carts, it was as if one was in a senior adult amusement park, complete with false decors and themes. One neighborhood square was designed to show off its Hispanic culture, only, that was made up. Another neighborhood square boasted of its Western cowboy roots, also pretend, and a third square was next to a lake built to create the lake effect.
Frankly, I was conflicted by what I saw. On one hand, as a baby boomer reaching retirement age, keeping a very active lifestyle is very appealing to me. And even though I can’t dance, what’s wrong with older people dancing like no one is watching, late into the night? On the other hand, the artificial nature and the sameness disturbed me, as if the idea of a life without some struggles and challenges is not complete. And the biggest problem I seemed to have with being in this retirement community? Too many old people.
It disturbed me that I personally had a judgmental reaction to what I saw. The pursuit of happiness should be everyone’s goal, regardless of age. Live and let live, but for me, it felt normal to get back home, to my imperfect world, where there’s still some work to do, some projects to complete, something more than just leisure around the corner, something unknown.
The adjustment associated with aging and retirement has to do with this: When you’re constantly pushing toward a goal (paying the bills, going to work, putting food on the table) and the goal is reached, what then? So it seemed to me as I looked at these lives dedicated to the pursuit of leisure: What was there to push against, what was the final challenge of life — to improve one’s golf game?
To each their own. But for me, I guess I’ll stay engaged, for now anyway, God willing. Maybe I’ll start writing articles again. Keep myself relevant by writing about something relevant, every so often. Thanks TBC for the opportunity. Let’s see how this goes.
Sometimes you have to see different things, to see things differently. Maybe next year or the year after things will seem different but for now, a little something to push against seems like the better choice.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.