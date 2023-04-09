 Skip to main content
SAL MORETTI: We were Ukraine once

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

After three years, I finally got COVID. Not too severe, but forced to stay home, I watched TV, especially U.S. war documentaries, and discovered YouTube. On YouTube, I found myself fixated over the war in Ukraine, getting my “news” segments from non-traditional media sources. Once I started, I couldn’t stop, switching from one segment to another, becoming ever more obsessive in my war-mongering-binge-watching. Heavily medicated and newly radicalized, I was ready to don my old USAF gear and go to war!

I told Deb I was joining the Ukraine Foreign Legion to fight and she said, “How soon can you go?” Well, I didn’t like that answer, realized how much she’d miss me and decided I couldn’t do that to her. Besides, being 66, maybe I’m no longer suited for trench warfare on the Ukrainian steppes. Some say the pen is mightier than the sword so I decided to do my part to win this war, on my couch, with my laptop in one hand and remote in the other. Sorry, my story isn’t a profile in courage.

