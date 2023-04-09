SAL MORETTI: We were Ukraine once

After three years, I finally got COVID. Not too severe, but forced to stay home, I watched TV, especially U.S. war documentaries, and discovered YouTube. On YouTube, I found myself fixated over the war in Ukraine, getting my “news” segments from non-traditional media sources. Once I started, I couldn’t stop, switching from one segment to another, becoming ever more obsessive in my war-mongering-binge-watching. Heavily medicated and newly radicalized, I was ready to don my old USAF gear and go to war!
I told Deb I was joining the Ukraine Foreign Legion to fight and she said, “How soon can you go?” Well, I didn’t like that answer, realized how much she’d miss me and decided I couldn’t do that to her. Besides, being 66, maybe I’m no longer suited for trench warfare on the Ukrainian steppes. Some say the pen is mightier than the sword so I decided to do my part to win this war, on my couch, with my laptop in one hand and remote in the other. Sorry, my story isn’t a profile in courage.
But I have a story to tell, one that weaves our American history, Ukraine’s fight, and Bakersfield together: We, the United States, were Ukraine once: A small nation trying to break the yoke of imperialism and authoritarianism. We fought, we got help from foreign nations, and we broke the yoke. Many years later, when the world faced dangers from violent authoritarian regimes, most notably Germany, Japan, and then afterward, Russia, we stood and fought. Because we did the right thing, Germany and Japan are now nations that reject war and respect individual rights while the Soviet Union is no more. Leadership produces results.
When you look at the story of what makes America great, it wasn’t isolationism or disdaining others. It started with the revolutionary idea all men are created equal, an idea that spread beyond our borders, an idea within our borders that continues to guide us. When forces within and without tried violently to vanquish that idea, we stood together. We didn’t make America great by fighting each other, we made America great by fighting together for an idea. In Ukraine, they are fighting with their lives for that same idea and need our help.
Some here think we should focus on America first as if Ukraine is not our problem. But those regimes attacking Ukraine are already attacking America, more subtly. While we argue with each other, they’re closing in, making alliances with countries that were our allies, taking advantage of the vacuum created by our infighting, which, by the way, is exacerbated by their cyber campaigns against us. Sun Tzu, in “The Art of War” wrote, “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Manipulated into outrage against each other by these provocateurs, both within and without, we continue to fight each other, and while we bicker, we’re being subdued.
That’s where the story comes home to Bakersfield. Our own Kevin McCarthy may be the second most powerful person in the country and can help lead us to unity if he chooses. But when Mitch McConnell and President Biden said supporting Ukraine is in our national interest, Kevin McCarthy equivocated. Worse yet, he stood with propagandists who sympathize with Russia. He knows better, as his recent meeting with the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen suggests. We need to stand with our allies and stand strong in our relations toward the totalitarian regimes of both Russia and China. We need to show these regimes we’re not as dysfunctional as we appear. If history teaches us anything, it teaches isolationism helped lead to World War II, and how embracing our role as a world leader shepherded in an alliance that stopped Japanese, German and Soviet aggression and kept the relative peace for 80 years.
It starts with leadership. Speaker McCarthy knows the never-ending din of contrived outrage against each other is destroying us as a nation. He knows, while we bicker, these other powers are attempting to supplant us around the world. These are truly historic times and Speaker McCarthy, whether you are ready or not for this moment, the moment is upon you. Be the leader for these times. Help heal our divisions and stand with those countries that need our help.
Free of COVID, able to watch other things, I’ve remained obsessed with Ukraine. Their commitment to freedom, their unity against a brutal tyrant, their willingness to die for a cause. Their courage (and our support) reminds me why I’m proud to be an American. While mine is no profile in courage, I might support them by getting our Speaker to hear our pleas for unity, their cries for help. Speaker, listen, please. Show the world we can be united in our commitment to freedom here and to countries like Ukraine abroad. Provide true leadership, not demagoguery. Help guide us to unity of purpose by sacrificing political expediency for our common good.
Maybe too much YouTube and the fog of long COVID has affected my judgment but the solution seems simple: We need to help Ukraine defend their border against Putin and totalitarianism, and we need to stop fighting each other. Starting with our own Speaker of the House. Speaker: Listen. Lead. Heal. Please.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.