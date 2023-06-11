Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

As a former Bakersfield Solid Waste superintendent, I made a career out of talking trash. Retired, trash remains a favorite subject of mine. Mom used to scold me to get good grades when I was in school or I would end up a trash collector so I went to school, got my degree, and wound up as a trash collector anyway. Now, retired, on a fixed income, I’m that guy you see rummaging through the trash, looking for discarded treasures. The treasure in the trash these days is renewable energy.

With a relatively new California law, SB 1383, communities are scrambling to comply with mandates regarding the disposal of organic waste, and renewable energy is that hidden treasure in the trash. Most communities’ plan is to ramp up compost production, a low value soil amendment, from the increased organics waste they are mandated by SB 1383 to recycle. But with today’s developing technologies, the opportunity is becoming greater to incorporate renewable energy. Much like the “flux capacitor-equipped” sci-fi DeLorean in “Back to the Future,” your organic trash and food waste can be converted into your vehicle’s fuel.

