As a former Bakersfield Solid Waste superintendent, I made a career out of talking trash. Retired, trash remains a favorite subject of mine. Mom used to scold me to get good grades when I was in school or I would end up a trash collector so I went to school, got my degree, and wound up as a trash collector anyway. Now, retired, on a fixed income, I’m that guy you see rummaging through the trash, looking for discarded treasures. The treasure in the trash these days is renewable energy.
With a relatively new California law, SB 1383, communities are scrambling to comply with mandates regarding the disposal of organic waste, and renewable energy is that hidden treasure in the trash. Most communities’ plan is to ramp up compost production, a low value soil amendment, from the increased organics waste they are mandated by SB 1383 to recycle. But with today’s developing technologies, the opportunity is becoming greater to incorporate renewable energy. Much like the “flux capacitor-equipped” sci-fi DeLorean in “Back to the Future,” your organic trash and food waste can be converted into your vehicle’s fuel.
So when some renewable diesel energy producers knocked on the door at my part-time job with Supervisor David Couch a few years back, we opened that door and listened. West Coast Biofuel has the investors and the technology and has demonstrated to me and quite a few others in the community that they can convert organic waste into a biofuel, renewable diesel in particular. I mean, literally, with a group of us from the city and county watching, they took the city’s green waste and some food scraps from our kitchens, “cooked” it, emulsified it, and started a diesel engine with it, right before our eyes.
WCB is already selling biodiesel in the Central Valley by blending diesel with agricultural additives procured from the Midwest. They are determined, though, to lower their costs of production by taking our local organic waste products, the stuff we put in our green carts at home, and food waste scraps, both materials that California says is a major cause of greenhouse gas emissions and convert it into renewable diesel and even potentially electricity. The benefits to the community and the environment are transformative if they could do this on an industrial scale.
On May 24, at the city of Bakersfield regular City Council meeting, WCB introduced themselves to the council. They have already been meeting regularly with City Solid Waste staff, where fruitful discussions are occurring with the hope of making this a reality. Once WCB can demonstrate effectively commercial-level organics conversion processes at their off-site facilities, the city’s Mount Vernon Green Waste Facility is the perfect site for these next steps of increased production, and the city continues to show an interest in “piloting” this at Mount Vernon. Kudos to the city staff for having the sense to listen and discuss.
In my experience with would-be innovators over the years, trying to make a buck from our trash, their business plan, their plan for profitability, always included a charge to the jurisdiction which is essentially a charge to the ratepayer. In other words, they would take our trash if we would pay them to take it. WCB is so confident of their profitability they will pay the city for their organic waste. Not much in the beginning but as production ramps up and processes improve, revenues that can be shared will end up lowering the city’s overall costs.
So, while residents in Kern County are protesting refuse rate hikes attributed to higher costs associated with SB 1383 implementation, most recently at Kern County’s May 23 Board of Supervisors meeting, communities should listen when someone says they don’t want to raise rates, they just want our waste, and they’ll pay us for it. Thankfully, the city is listening.
To me, it’s always been personal. My family grew up relatively poor, and at dinner the eight of us (Mom, Pop, and us six siblings) never left a scrap of food behind. Today, I still have this visceral reaction to wasted food, which helps explain why I have so much stored food around my waist. Having been in government more than 35 years now, the other kind of waste I hate is government waste, spending more and more on programs that don’t solve problems.
SB 1383 is already prompting cities and counties to assess huge rate increases to the public so that we can produce more expensive-to-make, low-value compost. The kind of innovation WCB is pursuing changes organics from a waste product to a higher valued commodity.
Full disclosure, over the past couple of years, I’ve made friends with the guys at WCB, just like I have dear friends from my time at the City Solid Waste Division not so long ago. I’ve seen their hearts, their passion to make this waste conversion process successful, and I share their passion. Much needs to be done still before this all becomes a reality but it’s been a joy to bring these guys together with my friends at the city with the hopes of finally getting to see our organic waste converted into energy.
The joy of retirement is you don’t have to do things for money, you do it because you have a passion for it. And for my Sicilian mother, always warning me that I would end up a trash collector, it’s with a smile that I look up to her in Heaven and say, “Hey Mom, look what we did with that trash!” We turned it into treasure.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.