SAL MORETTI: Turn the loaves into meals for thousands

As a retired waste management professional, I still look into trash cans and see what people throw away. These days, my attention is focused on how much food we waste, and how we might stop that.
A new state law, SB 1383, mandates large generators recover maximum amounts of edible food they throw away, and now, an initiative called the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield seeks to improve health outcomes by, among other things, getting healthy food to those in need. It may not sound appetizing, but through dumpster diving I have discovered some of that healthy food is in a dumpster near you.
A good goal of any food policy initiative would be to get that healthy food before its expiration date, before the dumpster, to those experiencing food insecurity. A food policy council, which is an early recommendation of the BZP Bakersfield, is a great first step toward connecting food generators to outlets like food pantries, where those experiencing food insecurity can get healthy food.
BZP Bakersfield is a new community wellness initiative that recently launched in Bakersfield. Based on research by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, Blue Zones are geographic areas where people live the longest. Buettner and his team found each of these areas shared nine specific traits that lead to longer, healthier, happier lives. BZP attempts to identify those factors in those regions that lead to longevity. With several areas of focus, including improving healthy eating, BZP attempts to imitate those life-extending practices here.
One of their first public meetings, held Feb. 3 at Bakersfield College, focused on food and featured a team of food policy experts who provided an overview of policy recommendations based on local observations. The policies were discussed among participants to get their feedback and ideas on possible solutions and prioritize the policy recommendations BZP can focus on.
“Our goal with Blue Zones Project is to influence healthy change and make healthier options more accessible throughout our community,” said Kiyoshi Tomono, BZP Bakersfield executive director. “One of the key places we look at is local food policy. We want to know what resources are currently available, who’s doing the work and where the successes and challenges are. Our ultimate goal is to identify key strategies that can help improve food insecurity in Bakersfield.”
When it comes to edible food recovery, as stipulated in SB 1383, the community seems to have little appetite for change yet. Maybe a food policy council can help move this along. While the law requires maximum edible food recovery, oftentimes large generators do the minimum, or nothing. And food pantries, which could be great outlets to get food to the hungry, have empty shelves and limited means.
As part of my “dumpster diving” journeys, I’ve had the opportunity to see what our larger grocery stores throw away, and it’s disheartening. For those stores that participate in recovering maximum amounts of food, like Sprouts for instance, it’s amazing to see how healthy food can make it into the mouths of the hungry safely and quickly. Proper coordination and routing, through a food policy council, can maximize those healthy outcomes.
Two different forces and multiple agencies are at work here to recover food, sometimes seemingly at odds with each other. One, the state law (SB 1383) is new, and the state has passed down enforcement and implementation of this unfunded mandate to local jurisdictions. The regulatory pressure jurisdictions impose on these stores is nonexistent, so far anyway. Meanwhile, Feeding America is a national program that means well but hasn’t yet incorporated new SB 1383 mandates to recover maximum amounts of food. Sometimes the food recovered from these stores is minimal, maybe a few loaves of bread. The rest goes to the dumpster.
BZP Bakersfield Food Policy Council is a chance for a miracle right here in Kern, where we take those few loaves and feed thousands, like Jesus did. Currently, churches and food pantries are scurrying about, often passing each other, in search of these few loaves to feed their flocks. Meanwhile, large generators are too busy, understaffed, and lacking the will to properly remove food by the “sell by” date and get it to these outlets. The result is waste. And hunger. We don’t need divine intervention for a Kern miracle (though it wouldn’t hurt), just the will to connect these dots.
BZP Bakersfield need not work alone in developing this council. United Way already has much experience with a food policy council, and Community Action Partnership Kern has also identified a food policy council as a great place to start in coordinating this effort. Recognizing these other efforts and key players, BZP Bakersfield’s Karina Funez states, “We don’t want to reinvent the wheel. We just want to make sure this council can happen, regardless of who’s the lead.” Hopefully, that can set the tone for all of us to work together.
Kern County and its cities have a mandate now, to comply, so the leadership, funding and motivation for this effort should be there. And not just with grocery store food. Farms, schools, government and gardens can all be a source of fresh, healthy food. So often, organizations and individuals jockey for position, control, status and fight for those few loaves of bread. If we coordinate together, we can avoid that sort of political infighting that often occurs and make this miracle happen here in Kern.
“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few.” (Luke 10:2) I’m not sure how Jesus was able to turn a few loaves into a meal for thousands, but here and now, it’s a miracle we can do together through proper logistics, by working together and setting up systems to get food, which is plentiful, to those in need. Before it hits the dumpster.