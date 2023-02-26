 Skip to main content
SAL MORETTI: Turn the loaves into meals for thousands

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

As a retired waste management professional, I still look into trash cans and see what people throw away. These days, my attention is focused on how much food we waste, and how we might stop that.

A new state law, SB 1383, mandates large generators recover maximum amounts of edible food they throw away, and now, an initiative called the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield seeks to improve health outcomes by, among other things, getting healthy food to those in need. It may not sound appetizing, but through dumpster diving I have discovered some of that healthy food is in a dumpster near you.

