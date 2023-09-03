It’s hard to avoid the culture wars these days but thankfully, with my friends, our battles are mostly play. This time, the blame falls on me. I started it. I admit it. On a trip with my daughter and four grandkids to Las Vegas, we stopped at the M&M Store, where, as you can imagine or have seen with your own eyes, the store has every color and flavor of M&M. Walking up the steps to the fourth floor of the store, I saw a poster with a big, purple M&M with human features, pointing at me, looking right at me and telling me “be you & be proud.”
I almost fell down the stairs. I immediately snapped a photo and sent it to some of my more conservative friends (you know the demographic) and facetiously called for a boycott. I mean, these are the same friends who supposedly stopped drinking Bud Light beer after Kid Rock posted a macho video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light with his super-cool automatic weapon. My friends, Kid Rock, and countless others were protesting because Budweiser partnered with a transgender person in a marketing campaign aimed at reaching younger, more diverse audiences. Anheuser-Busch has lost millions of dollars and its No. 1 market share largely due to Kid Rock’s video and this boycott. It’s time for M&M to feel the pain too. Right?
So I jokingly told my friends, enough is enough. How dare a gay, purple M&M tell me (or my grandkids) to “be you and be proud.” I poke them and tell them it’s another attack by corporate wokeism to send inappropriate messages to our children. Or as my friends would put it, they’ve weaponized and politicized candy.
So now we have green, yellow, red and brown M&Ms, even purple ones, blue now too. (Hey wait, where are the white ones?) It’s a rainbow of choices and even the rainbow is now a symbol of wokeness! Do I choose between gay and straight M&Ms? Should I eat Skittles instead? Just who are these Sour Patch Kids and what do they stand for? Does any of this nonsense make you snicker? It’s too much for me. Yes, I’ve gone down this rabbit hole into the absurd a bit too far but what so many take so seriously just seems comical. Maybe some of you have also gone down some absurd rabbit holes? It’s time to take a break.
Kid Rock’s taking a break too. Recently, the media caught Kid Rock drinking a Bud Light. It’s also been reported, and you can find out for yourself, that Kid Rock stills sells Bud Light at his Nashville bar.
Talk about hypocrisy! No, let’s not. We’ve all been hypocritical at times so let’s not judge. Besides, there was never a doubt the Kid Rock stunt was exactly that, a stunt. And while I do love my Bud Light, the fact it cost Bud Light millions of dollars is hardly cause for great sadness. They can afford it. But to you out there prone to falling into the rabbit holes of culture wars about wokeness and so on, here’s a news flash: Corporate “wokeism” is primarily their attempt to sell more product, to increase their customer base and their sales. It’s not political. It’s capitalism. Making a wedge issue out of M&Ms or Bud Light or Disney — that’s political.
If we can weed out the stupid distractions, there are some real issues to discuss when it comes to wokeness regarding gender and orientation such as fairness in sports, school bathrooms, if and when gender affirming treatment is appropriate (and who should pay for it), and so much more — issues that require discussion and solutions, not sound bites and contrived outrage. The media outrage, and how many times do I have to say this — that’s just someone out there trying to get you mad. Don’t fall for it.
And for those of you who are hyper-woke: Take a nap. Militant wokeism fuels the fire for the anti-woke.
I try to have fun with the culture wars. Not everyone is like-minded. In San Bernardino recently, a store owner and mother of nine was shot and killed because she displayed a Pride Flag at her storefront window. When we fan these fires, some take it too far. Let’s turn down the temperature on this debate, bring compassion, tolerance and, I hope, some humor into these discussions. All of us know someone, have a story to tell, a perspective to share. Inside every one of those M&Ms, there’s a human being, if you know what I mean.
I value my friends dearly and know they can take a joke, as can I. I brought one a purple jar of M&Ms from the Vegas store and we had a laugh. My friend confided in me that he didn’t really boycott Bud Light — he never drank it in the first place — and that he loved M&Ms and wasn’t about to boycott them no matter how much I tried to politicize, genderize, humanize and weaponize them. Then we had a Bud Light and an M&M together and discovered an awful truth: Those two flavors don’t go together!
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.