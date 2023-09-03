Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

It’s hard to avoid the culture wars these days but thankfully, with my friends, our battles are mostly play. This time, the blame falls on me. I started it. I admit it. On a trip with my daughter and four grandkids to Las Vegas, we stopped at the M&M Store, where, as you can imagine or have seen with your own eyes, the store has every color and flavor of M&M. Walking up the steps to the fourth floor of the store, I saw a poster with a big, purple M&M with human features, pointing at me, looking right at me and telling me “be you & be proud.”

I almost fell down the stairs. I immediately snapped a photo and sent it to some of my more conservative friends (you know the demographic) and facetiously called for a boycott. I mean, these are the same friends who supposedly stopped drinking Bud Light beer after Kid Rock posted a macho video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light with his super-cool automatic weapon. My friends, Kid Rock, and countless others were protesting because Budweiser partnered with a transgender person in a marketing campaign aimed at reaching younger, more diverse audiences. Anheuser-Busch has lost millions of dollars and its No. 1 market share largely due to Kid Rock’s video and this boycott. It’s time for M&M to feel the pain too. Right?

