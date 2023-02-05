 Skip to main content
SAL MORETTI: The dictatorship of relativism

Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

This was a term I hadn’t seen before: “The dictatorship of relativism.” In his Jan. 2 opinion piece, Mark Thiessen bemoans the passing of Pope Benedict and the papacy of Pope Francis. It turns out the late Pope Benedict was famous for this passage. Thiessen, in his article, contrasts Benedict’s adherence to dogma and tradition versus Francis’s “sowing of confusion over clarity," a “dictatorship of relativism,” as Pope Benedict put it. As I read it and pondered my spiritual journey, I found myself in disagreement with someone considered one of the 20th century’s greatest theologians, Pope Benedict, and Mark Thiessen, with whom I disagree often.

To be clear, philosophy and religion are not my best subjects. As Edie Brickell puts it in her popular song "What I Am," “I’m not aware of too many things, I know what I know, if you know what I mean.” Benedict spent his life in study; I, not so much. So who am I to refute this much-researched thesis, the “dictatorship of relativism," as stated by the former head of the Catholic Church?

